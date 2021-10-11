 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Monday, Oct. 11
Sports events on the air for Monday, Oct. 11

ON THE AIR

MLB PLAYOFFS

1 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)

3:30 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Houston, if necessary (FS1)

7 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays at Boston (FS1)

9:30 p.m. San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (TBS)

NBA PRESEASON

7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Miami (Bally Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia (ESPN2)

10:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

NFL

8:15 p.m.: Indianapolis at Baltimore (ESPN)

RUNNING

7:30 a.m.: Boston Marathon (NBC Sports, Peacock)

TENNIS

1 p.m.:  BNP Paribas Open (Bally Sports South, Tennis)

9 p.m.:  BNP Paribas Open (Tennis)

