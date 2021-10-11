Sports events on the air for Monday, Oct. 11

ON THE AIR
MLB PLAYOFFS
1 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee (TBS)
3:30 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Houston, if necessary (FS1)
7 p.m. Tampa Bay Rays at Boston (FS1)
9:30 p.m. San Francisco at Los Angeles Dodgers (TBS)
NBA PRESEASON
7:30 p.m.: Charlotte at Miami (Bally Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
NFL
8:15 p.m.: Indianapolis at Baltimore (ESPN)
RUNNING
7:30 a.m.: Boston Marathon (NBC Sports, Peacock)
TENNIS
1 p.m.: BNP Paribas Open (Bally Sports South, Tennis)
9 p.m.: BNP Paribas Open (Tennis)
