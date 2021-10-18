 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports events on the air for Monday, Oct. 18
0 Comments

Sports events on the air for Monday, Oct. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air web logo 042621

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Golf

4 p.m.: Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Golf)

MLB PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Houston at Boston (FS1)

NFL

8:15 p.m.: Buffalo at Tennessee (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Toronto (NHL)

7 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia (ESPN+)

9:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Calgary (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: St. Louis at Arizona (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, ACF Fiorentina at Venezia FC (Paramount+)

3 p.m.: Premier, Crystal Palace FC at Arsenal FC (Peacock)

TENNIS

4 p.m.: Kremlin Cup, European Open or Tenerife Open (Tennis)

4 a.m. Tuesday: Kremlin Cup, European Open or Tenerife Open (Tennis)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Week 6 Market: Will weather be a factor?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News