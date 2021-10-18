Sports events on the air for Monday, Oct. 18

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Golf
4 p.m.: Jackson T. Stephens Cup (Golf)
MLB PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: Houston at Boston (FS1)
NFL
8:15 p.m.: Buffalo at Tennessee (ESPN)
NHL
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at Toronto (NHL)
7 p.m.: Seattle at Philadelphia (ESPN+)
9:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Calgary (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: St. Louis at Arizona (ESPN+)
SOCCER
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, ACF Fiorentina at Venezia FC (Paramount+)
3 p.m.: Premier, Crystal Palace FC at Arsenal FC (Peacock)
TENNIS
4 p.m.: Kremlin Cup, European Open or Tenerife Open (Tennis)
4 a.m. Tuesday: Kremlin Cup, European Open or Tenerife Open (Tennis)
