Sports events on the air for Monday, Sept. 27
Sports events on the air for Monday, Sept. 27

ON THE AIR

FUTSAL

1 p.m.: FIFA Futsal World Cup, quarterfinal (FS2)

MLB

1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit (MLB)

10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle (Amazon)

11:30 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle, in progress (MLB)

NFL

8:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas (ESPN)

SOCCER

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at Venezia (Paramount+)

3 p.m.: Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)

SOFTBALL

7 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Jaquish vs. Team Eberle (FS1)

10 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio (CBS Sports)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Chicago Classic, San Diego Open or Sofia Open (Tennis)

