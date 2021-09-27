Sports events on the air for Monday, Sept. 27

ON THE AIR
FUTSAL
1 p.m.: FIFA Futsal World Cup, quarterfinal (FS2)
MLB
1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Detroit (MLB)
10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle (Amazon)
11:30 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle, in progress (MLB)
NFL
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
8:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Dallas (ESPN)
SOCCER
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at Venezia (Paramount+)
3 p.m.: Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Jaquish vs. Team Eberle (FS1)
10 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Chidester vs. Team Ocasio (CBS Sports)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Chicago Classic, San Diego Open or Sofia Open (Tennis)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!