Sports events on the air for Saturday, Aug. 21
ON THE AIR

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

1 a.m. Sunday: Richmond vs. Hawthorn (FS2)

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, New Holland 250 (NBC Sports)

6:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Indy Lights (Peacock)

8:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Bommarito Automotive Group 500 (NBC Sports)

BASKETBALL

1 p.m.: BIG3 (WFMY)

BOXING

3:30 p.m.: Manny Pacquiao vs. Yardenis Ugas (WGHP)

FOOTBALL

4 p.m.: CFL, Winnipeg at Toronto (ESPN2)

GOLF

6 a.m.: LPGA, Women's Open (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, The Northern Trust (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, The Northern Trust (WFMY)

3 p.m.: PGA, The Northern Trust, featured holes (ESPN+, Amazon)

5 p.m.: Champions, Boeing Classic (Golf)

7 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Boise Open (Golf)

LACROSSE

Noon: Athletes Unlimited, Team Cummings vs. Team Glynn (FS2)

2:30 p.m.: PLL, playoffs (WXII)

6 p.m.: PLL, playoffs (NBC Sports)

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

1 p.m.: Tennessee vs. New Hampshire (ESPN)

3 p.m.: Connecticut vs. New Jersey (WXLV, ESPN3)

6 p.m.: Teams TBA (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Teams TBA (ESPN)

MLB

1 p.m.: Minnesota at New York Yankees (FS1)

4 p.m.: New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers (FS1)

7 p.m.: Texas at Boston (MLB)

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Baltimore (Bally Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at St. Louis (Amazon)

10 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Diego, in progress (MLB)

MARTIAL ARTS

7 p.m.:  UFC, preliminaries (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: UFC, Kelvin Gastelum vs. Jared Cannonier (ESPN)

NFL PRESEASON

1 p.m.: Buffalo at Chicago (NFL)

4:30 p.m.: New York Jets at Green Bay (NFL)

7:30 p.m.: Detroit at Pittsburgh (NFL)

10:30 p.m.: Vegas at Los Angeles Rams (NFL)

SAILING

7 a.m.: Denmark Grand Prix (CBS Sports)

RODEO

8 p.m.: PBR, Music City Knockout (CBS Sports)

SOCCER

7 a.m.: Burnley at Liverpool (Peacock)

9:30 a.m.: FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, United States vs. Japan (FS1)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Augsburg at Eintracht Frankfurt, VfL Wolfsburg at Hertha Berlin, Borussia Dortmund at SC Freiburg, Arminia Bielefeld at SpVgg Greüther Furth, Mainz at VfL Bochum (ESPN+)

10 a.m.: Premier, Brentford at Crystal Palace, Everton at Leeds United (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Premier, Newcastle United at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)

10 a.m.: Premier, Norwich City at Manchester City (USA)

12:25 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen at Monchengladbach (WXLV)

12:30 p.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at Hellas Verona, Genoa at Inter Milan (Paramount+)

12:30 p.m.: Premier, Watford at Brighton & Hove Albion (WXII, Peacock)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Lazio at Empoli, Atalanta at Torino (Paramount+)

3:30 p.m.: MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Minnesota United FC (ESPN)

5:30 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders FC at Columbus Crew (WGHP)

7:30 p.m.: Women's International Champions Cup (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC at New York Red Bulls (FS1)

8 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United at DC United (Bally Sports South)

8 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at Inter Miami CF, FC Cincinnati at New England Revolution, Chicago Fire FC at Orlando City SC, CF Montréal at Philadelphia Union (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, FC Dallas at Houston Dynamo FC (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers at Austin FC, Real Salt Lake at Colorado Rapids (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: MLS, LAFC at Vancouver Whitecaps (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Women's International Champions Cup (ESPN2)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Western & Southern Open (Tennis)

6 p.m.: Western & Southern Open (Tennis)

TRACK AND FIELD

4 p.m.: Nike Prefontaine Classic (Peacock)

4:30 p.m.: Nike Prefontaine Classic (WXII)

WNBA

Noon: Phoenix at Atlanta (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Minnesota at Chicago (NBA)

