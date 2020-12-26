 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Saturday, Dec. 26
Sports events on the air for Saturday, Dec. 26

BOXING

6 p.m.: Premier Champions, James Kirkland vs. Juan Macias Montiel, Jesus Ramos vs. Naim Nelson (FS1)

8 p.m.: Premier Champions, David O. Morrell vs. Mike Gavronski (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

Noon: Kentucky at Louisville (ESPN)

2 p.m.: Houston at Central Florida (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Ohio State at Northwestern (FS1)

4 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Virginia at Fort Worth, Texas (WFMY)

4 p.m.: Indiana at Illinois (FS1)

Football

3:30 p.m.: First Responder Bowl, Louisiana vs. Texas-San Antonio at Dallas (WXLV)

3:30 p.m.: Lending Tree Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State at Mobile, Ala. (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: Cure Bowl, Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty at Orlando, Fla. (ESPN)

NBA

7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at New York Knicks (NBA)

10 p.m.: Houston at Portland (NBA)

NFL

1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Detroit (NFL)

4:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona (Amazon)

8:15 p.m.: Miami at Las Vegas (NFL)

IIHF

2 p.m.: World Junior, Czech Republic vs. Sweden (NHL)

6 p.m.: World Junior, Canada vs. Germany (NHL)

9:30 p.m.: World Junior, Austria vs. United States (NHL)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: Premier, Manchester United at Leicester City (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Premier, Southampton at Fulham, Crystal Palace at Aston Villa (Peacock)

12:30 p.m.: Premier, Chelsea at Arsenal (WXII)

3 p.m.: Premier, Everton at Sheffield United (Peacock)

