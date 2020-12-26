Sports events on the air for Saturday, Dec. 26

BOXING
6 p.m.: Premier Champions, James Kirkland vs. Juan Macias Montiel, Jesus Ramos vs. Naim Nelson (FS1)
8 p.m.: Premier Champions, David O. Morrell vs. Mike Gavronski (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Men's basketball
Noon: Kentucky at Louisville (ESPN)
2 p.m.: Houston at Central Florida (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Ohio State at Northwestern (FS1)
4 p.m.: Gonzaga vs. Virginia at Fort Worth, Texas (WFMY)
4 p.m.: Indiana at Illinois (FS1)
Football
3:30 p.m.: First Responder Bowl, Louisiana vs. Texas-San Antonio at Dallas (WXLV)
3:30 p.m.: Lending Tree Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State at Mobile, Ala. (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: Cure Bowl, Coastal Carolina vs. Liberty at Orlando, Fla. (ESPN)
NBA
7 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Charlotte (Fox Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at New York Knicks (NBA)
10 p.m.: Houston at Portland (NBA)
NFL
1 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Detroit (NFL)
4:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Arizona (Amazon)
8:15 p.m.: Miami at Las Vegas (NFL)
IIHF
2 p.m.: World Junior, Czech Republic vs. Sweden (NHL)
6 p.m.: World Junior, Canada vs. Germany (NHL)
9:30 p.m.: World Junior, Austria vs. United States (NHL)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.: Premier, Manchester United at Leicester City (Peacock)
10 a.m.: Premier, Southampton at Fulham, Crystal Palace at Aston Villa (Peacock)
12:30 p.m.: Premier, Chelsea at Arsenal (WXII)
3 p.m.: Premier, Everton at Sheffield United (Peacock)