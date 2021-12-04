 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Saturday, Dec. 4
Sports events on the air for Saturday, Dec. 4

ALPINE SKIING

1 p.m.: FIS World Cup Downhill (NBC Sports)

AUTO RACING

11:55 a.m.: Formula 1, Saudi Arabia Grand Prix qualifying (ESPNews)

COLLEGES

Football

Noon: Big 12, Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (WXLV, ESPN3)

Noon: Mid-American, Kent State vs. Northern Illinois (ESPN)

3 p.m.: Mountain West, Utah State at San Diego State (WGHP)

3:30 p.m.: Sun Belt, Appalachian State at Louisiana (ESPN)

4 p.m.: SEC, Georgia vs. Alabama (WFMY)

4 p.m.: American, Houston at Cincinnati (WXLV, ESPN3)

8 p.m.: ACC, Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest (WXLV, ESPN3)

8 p.m.: Big Ten, Michigan vs. Iowa (WGHP)

11 p.m.: Southern California at Arizona (FS1)

Men’s basketball

Noon: Clemson at Miami (ACC)

Noon: Campbell at Virginia Commonwealth (ESPN+)

12:30 p.m.: Marquette at Wisconsin (WGHP)

1 p.m.: San Diego State at Michigan (WFMY)

2 p.m.: Louisville at N.C. State (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (ACC)

2 p.m.: N.C. Central at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, William & Mary at Davidson (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Syracuse at Florida State (ACC)

4 p.m.: George Washington at Charlotte (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Western Carolina at USC-Upstate (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Lenoir-Rhyne at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)

Women’s basketball

2 p.m.: UNCG at USC-Upstate, S.C. State at N.C. A&T (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: Troy at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: High Point at Liberty (ESPN+)

GOLF

Noon: PGA, Hero World Challenge (Golf)

2:30 p.m.: PGA, Hero World Challenge (WXII, Peacock)

Midnight: AsianTour, Laguna Phuket Championship (Golf)

4 a.m. Sunday: South African Open Championship (Golf)

MARTIAL ARTS

10 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, Rob Font vs. José Aldo (ESPN)

NHL

1 p.m.: St. Louis at Florida (NHL)

7:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Carolina (Bally Sports South)

7 p.m.: Montreal at Nashville (NHL)

8 p.m.: Chicago at New York Rangers (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Vancouver (ESPN+)

SOCCER

9 a.m.: Serie A, Salernitana at AC Milan (CBS Sports, Paramount+)

10 a.m.: Premier, Burnley FC at Newcastle United (NBC Sports)

10 a.m.: Premier, Liverpool at Wolverhampton Wanderers (USA)

10 a.m.: Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Southampton (Peacock)

Noon: Serie A, Inter Milan at Roma (CBS Sports, Paramount+)

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund (ESPN+)

12:30 p.m.: Premier, Manchester City at Watford (WXII, Peacock)

1:50 p.m.: FIFA Arab Cup, Saudi Arabia vs. Palestine (FS2)

2 p.m.: Serie A, Atalanta at Napoli (Paramount+)

6:30 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Portland Timbers (FS1)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: ATP, Dove Men Care Challenger (Tennis)

WINTER SPORTS

5 p.m.: FIS World Cup, skiing and snowboarding (WXII)

