Sports events on the air for Saturday, Dec. 4

ALPINE SKIING
1 p.m.: FIS World Cup Downhill (NBC Sports)
AUTO RACING
11:55 a.m.: Formula 1, Saudi Arabia Grand Prix qualifying (ESPNews)
COLLEGES
Football
Noon: Big 12, Baylor vs. Oklahoma State (WXLV, ESPN3)
Noon: Mid-American, Kent State vs. Northern Illinois (ESPN)
3 p.m.: Mountain West, Utah State at San Diego State (WGHP)
3:30 p.m.: Sun Belt, Appalachian State at Louisiana (ESPN)
4 p.m.: SEC, Georgia vs. Alabama (WFMY)
4 p.m.: American, Houston at Cincinnati (WXLV, ESPN3)
8 p.m.: ACC, Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest (WXLV, ESPN3)
8 p.m.: Big Ten, Michigan vs. Iowa (WGHP)
11 p.m.: Southern California at Arizona (FS1)
Men’s basketball
Noon: Clemson at Miami (ACC)
Noon: Campbell at Virginia Commonwealth (ESPN+)
12:30 p.m.: Marquette at Wisconsin (WGHP)
1 p.m.: San Diego State at Michigan (WFMY)
2 p.m.: Louisville at N.C. State (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Wake Forest at Virginia Tech (ACC)
2 p.m.: N.C. Central at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, William & Mary at Davidson (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Syracuse at Florida State (ACC)
4 p.m.: George Washington at Charlotte (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Western Carolina at USC-Upstate (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: Lenoir-Rhyne at East Tennessee State (ESPN+)
Women’s basketball
2 p.m.: UNCG at USC-Upstate, S.C. State at N.C. A&T (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: Troy at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
7 p.m.: High Point at Liberty (ESPN+)
GOLF
Noon: PGA, Hero World Challenge (Golf)
2:30 p.m.: PGA, Hero World Challenge (WXII, Peacock)
Midnight: AsianTour, Laguna Phuket Championship (Golf)
4 a.m. Sunday: South African Open Championship (Golf)
MARTIAL ARTS
10 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, Rob Font vs. José Aldo (ESPN)
NHL
1 p.m.: St. Louis at Florida (NHL)
7:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Carolina (Bally Sports South)
7 p.m.: Montreal at Nashville (NHL)
8 p.m.: Chicago at New York Rangers (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Vancouver (ESPN+)
SOCCER
9 a.m.: Serie A, Salernitana at AC Milan (CBS Sports, Paramount+)
10 a.m.: Premier, Burnley FC at Newcastle United (NBC Sports)
10 a.m.: Premier, Liverpool at Wolverhampton Wanderers (USA)
10 a.m.: Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Southampton (Peacock)
Noon: Serie A, Inter Milan at Roma (CBS Sports, Paramount+)
12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Borussia Dortmund (ESPN+)
12:30 p.m.: Premier, Manchester City at Watford (WXII, Peacock)