Sports events on the air for Saturday, Jan. 22
BOWLING

4 p.m.: PBA East final, Players Championship (FS1)

6 p.m.: PBA South final, Players Championship (FS1)

BOXING

9 p.m.: Gary Russell Jr. vs. Mark Magsayo (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: Syracuse at Duke (ESPN)

Noon: Virginia Tech at Boston College (Bally Sports South, ACCNX)

Noon: Villanova at Georgetown (WGHP)

Noon: Seton Hall at St. John’s (FS1)

Noon: Rutgers at Minnesota (Big Ten)

Noon: West Virginia at Texas Tech (ESPN2)

12:30 p.m.: George Washington at Rhode Island (USA)

1 p.m.: Kentucky at Auburn (WFMY)

1 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Florida (SEC)

1 p.m.: Elon at Delaware (FloHoops.com)

1:30 p.m.: Army at Navy (CBS Sports)

2 p.m.: Davidson at Fordham, Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, UNC Asheville at Radford (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at Towson (FloHoops.com)

2 p.m.: Florida State at Miami (ESPN)

2 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Tulane at Central Florida (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Colorado State at Air Force (FS1)

2:30 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Virginia Commonwealth (USA)

3 p.m.: Appalachian State at Georgia Southern, Charlotte at Rice, Baylor at Oklahoma (ESPN+)

3:30 p.m.: Georgia at South Carolina (SEC)

3:30 p.m.: Missouri State at Loyola Chicago (CBS Sports)

4 p.m.: Virginia at N.C. State (ACC)

4 p.m.: High Point at Hampton, Kansas at Kansas State (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville (ESPN)

4 p.m.: Texas Christian at Iowa State (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Mississippi at Mississippi State (ESPNU)

4:30 p.m.: Penn State at Iowa (Big Ten)

4:30 p.m.: Richmond at La Salle (USA)

5 p.m.: Campbell at N.C. A&T, Samford at UNCG, Western Carolina at Mercer (ESPN+)

5:30 p.m.: DePaul at Creighton (CBS Sports)

6 p.m.: East Carolina at Houston (ESPN2)

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Clemson (ACC)

6 p.m.: LSU at Tennessee (ESPN)

6 p.m.: Missouri at Alabama (SEC)

6 p.m.: Drake at Northern Iowa (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Wyoming (CBS Sports)

7:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Pepperdine (Bally Sports Southeast)

8 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest (ACC)

8 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Arkansas (SEC)

9:30 p.m.: Boise State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)

10 p.m.: St. Mary’s at Loyola Marymount (ESPNU)

11 p.m.: Arizona State at Stanford (FS1)

Women’s basketball

11 a.m.: Navy at Army (CBS Sports)

2 p.m.: UNCG at Chattanooga, Winthrop at N.C. A&T, Hampton at High Point (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: La.-Monroe at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: Brigham Young at San Diego (Bally Sports Southeast)

Hockey

7:30 p.m.: Michigan at Minnesota (Big Ten)

GOLF

2 a.m.: European, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Golf)

11 a.m.: Latin America Amateur (ESPNews)

11:30 a.m.: PGA, The American Express (ESPN+)

12:15 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, featured holes (ESPN+)

12:30 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, featured groups (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m.: PGA The American Express, marquee group (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)

3 p.m.: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (WXII)

3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, featured holes and featured groups (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship (Golf)

2 a.m. Sunday: European, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: UFC 270, Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane (ESPN)

MOTORCYCLE RACING

10 p.m.: AMA Supercross (USA, Peacock)

NBA

8 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Cleveland (NBA)

NBA G LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Delaware at Greensboro (WMYV, NBAGLeague.com)

NFL

4:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Tennessee (WFMY, Paramount+)

8:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Green Bay (WGHP)

NHL

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Buffalo (NHL)

3 p.m.: Winnipeg at Boston (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Carolina at New Jersey (Bally Sports South)

7 p.m.: Arizona at New York Rangers, Ottawa at Washington (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Montreal at Colorado (NHL)

8 p.m.: Detroit at Nashville (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at San Jose (ESPN+)

RUGBY

10 a.m.: EPCR, Leicester vs. Bordeaux (CNBC)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: Premier, Aston Villa at Everton (USA)

9 a.m.: Serie A, Udinese at Genoa (CBS Sports, Paramount+)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Augsburg at Bayer Leverkusen, 1. FC Union Berlin at Borussia Monchengladbach, VfB Stuttgart at SC Freiburg, Mainz at SpVgg Gruether Furth. Borussia Dortmund at TSG Hoffenheim (ESPN+)

10 a.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Brentford, West Ham United at Manchester United (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Premier, Newcastle United at Leeds United (USA)

Noon: Serie A, Venezia at Inter Milan (Paramount+)

12:30 p.m.: Premier, Manchester City at Southampton (WXII, Peacock)

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, FC Cologne at VfL Bochum (ESPN+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Atalanta at Lazio (Paramount+)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Cruz at Monterrey (FS2)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN+, ESPN3)

9 p.m.: Australian Open round of 16 (ESPN2, ESPN+)

WINTER SPORTS

5 p.m.: Skiing and snowboarding (WXII)

