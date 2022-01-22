Sports events on the air for Saturday, Jan. 22

BOWLING
4 p.m.: PBA East final, Players Championship (FS1)
6 p.m.: PBA South final, Players Championship (FS1)
BOXING
9 p.m.: Gary Russell Jr. vs. Mark Magsayo (Showtime)
COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: Syracuse at Duke (ESPN)
Noon: Virginia Tech at Boston College (Bally Sports South, ACCNX)
Noon: Villanova at Georgetown (WGHP)
Noon: Seton Hall at St. John’s (FS1)
Noon: Rutgers at Minnesota (Big Ten)
Noon: West Virginia at Texas Tech (ESPN2)
12:30 p.m.: George Washington at Rhode Island (USA)
1 p.m.: Kentucky at Auburn (WFMY)
1 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Florida (SEC)
1 p.m.: Elon at Delaware (FloHoops.com)
1:30 p.m.: Army at Navy (CBS Sports)
2 p.m.: Davidson at Fordham, Gardner-Webb at Winthrop, UNC Asheville at Radford (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at Towson (FloHoops.com)
2 p.m.: Florida State at Miami (ESPN)
2 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Texas (ESPN2)
2 p.m.: Tulane at Central Florida (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Colorado State at Air Force (FS1)
2:30 p.m.: St. Joseph’s at Virginia Commonwealth (USA)
3 p.m.: Appalachian State at Georgia Southern, Charlotte at Rice, Baylor at Oklahoma (ESPN+)
3:30 p.m.: Georgia at South Carolina (SEC)
3:30 p.m.: Missouri State at Loyola Chicago (CBS Sports)
4 p.m.: Virginia at N.C. State (ACC)
4 p.m.: High Point at Hampton, Kansas at Kansas State (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Louisville (ESPN)
4 p.m.: Texas Christian at Iowa State (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Mississippi at Mississippi State (ESPNU)
4:30 p.m.: Penn State at Iowa (Big Ten)
4:30 p.m.: Richmond at La Salle (USA)
5 p.m.: Campbell at N.C. A&T, Samford at UNCG, Western Carolina at Mercer (ESPN+)
5:30 p.m.: DePaul at Creighton (CBS Sports)
6 p.m.: East Carolina at Houston (ESPN2)
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Clemson (ACC)
6 p.m.: LSU at Tennessee (ESPN)
6 p.m.: Missouri at Alabama (SEC)
6 p.m.: Drake at Northern Iowa (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Wyoming (CBS Sports)
7:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Pepperdine (Bally Sports Southeast)
8 p.m.: North Carolina at Wake Forest (ACC)
8 p.m.: Washington State at Oregon State (ESPNU)
8:30 p.m.: Texas A&M at Arkansas (SEC)
9:30 p.m.: Boise State at San Diego State (CBS Sports)
10 p.m.: St. Mary’s at Loyola Marymount (ESPNU)
11 p.m.: Arizona State at Stanford (FS1)
Women’s basketball
11 a.m.: Navy at Army (CBS Sports)
2 p.m.: UNCG at Chattanooga, Winthrop at N.C. A&T, Hampton at High Point (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: La.-Monroe at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
5 p.m.: Brigham Young at San Diego (Bally Sports Southeast)
Hockey
7:30 p.m.: Michigan at Minnesota (Big Ten)
GOLF
2 a.m.: European, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Golf)
11 a.m.: Latin America Amateur (ESPNews)
11:30 a.m.: PGA, The American Express (ESPN+)
12:15 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, featured holes (ESPN+)
12:30 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, featured groups (ESPN+)
1:30 p.m.: PGA The American Express, marquee group (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)
3 p.m.: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (WXII)
3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, featured holes and featured groups (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship (Golf)
2 a.m. Sunday: European, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)
MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: UFC 270, Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane (ESPN)
MOTORCYCLE RACING
10 p.m.: AMA Supercross (USA, Peacock)
NBA
8 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Cleveland (NBA)
NBA G LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Delaware at Greensboro (WMYV, NBAGLeague.com)
NFL
4:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Tennessee (WFMY, Paramount+)
8:15 p.m.: San Francisco at Green Bay (WGHP)
NHL
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Buffalo (NHL)
3 p.m.: Winnipeg at Boston (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Carolina at New Jersey (Bally Sports South)
7 p.m.: Arizona at New York Rangers, Ottawa at Washington (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Montreal at Colorado (NHL)
8 p.m.: Detroit at Nashville (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: Chicago at Minnesota (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Calgary at Edmonton (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at San Jose (ESPN+)
RUGBY
10 a.m.: EPCR, Leicester vs. Bordeaux (CNBC)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.: Premier, Aston Villa at Everton (USA)
9 a.m.: Serie A, Udinese at Genoa (CBS Sports, Paramount+)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Augsburg at Bayer Leverkusen, 1. FC Union Berlin at Borussia Monchengladbach, VfB Stuttgart at SC Freiburg, Mainz at SpVgg Gruether Furth. Borussia Dortmund at TSG Hoffenheim (ESPN+)
10 a.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Brentford, West Ham United at Manchester United (Peacock)
10 a.m.: Premier, Newcastle United at Leeds United (USA)
Noon: Serie A, Venezia at Inter Milan (Paramount+)
12:30 p.m.: Premier, Manchester City at Southampton (WXII, Peacock)
12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, FC Cologne at VfL Bochum (ESPN+)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Atalanta at Lazio (Paramount+)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Cruz at Monterrey (FS2)