Sports events on the air for Saturday, July 24
Sports events on the air for Saturday, July 24

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

11:30 p.m.: AFL, Richmond vs. Geelong (FS2)

2:30 a.m. Sunday: AFL, North Melbourne vs. Carlton (FS2)

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m.: Formula E Championship, London E-Prix (CBS Sports)

2 p.m.: NHRA, Sonoma Nationals qualifying (FS1)

BASKETBALL

Noon: The Tournament, Boeheims Army vs. Forces of Seoul (ESPN)

1 p.m.: BIG3 (WFMY)

2 p.m.: The Tournament, House of ‘Paign vs. Jackson TN Underdawgs (ESPN)

5 p.m.: Peach Jam, Boys 17s semifinal (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: The Tournament, Blue Collar vs. The Nerd Team (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Peach Jam, Boys 17s semifinal (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: The Tournament, Zip ‘Em Up vs. Ohio 1804 (ESPN2)

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: LPGA, The Evian Championship (Golf)

8:30 a.m.: Senior Open Championship (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, 3M Open (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, 3M Open (WFMY)

3 p.m.: PGA, 3M Open, featured holed (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Junior Amateur Championship (Golf)

LACROSSE

Noon: Athletes Unlimited, Team O’Donnell vs. Team Ohlmiller (FS1)

MLB

2 p.m.: Arizona at Chicago Cubs (MLB)

4 p.m.: New York Yankees at Boston (FS1)

6 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (Bally Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Cleveland (FS1)

10 p.m.: Oakland at Seattle (MLB, ESPN+)

MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.: UFC preliminaries (ESPN)

7 p.m.: UFC, T.J. Dillashaw vs. Cory Sandhagen (ESPN)

NHL

11 a.m.: Draft, rounds two-seven (NHL)

RUGBY

4 p.m.: MLR, United New York vs. ATL (CBS Sports)

SOCCER

3:30 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew at Atlanta United FC (WXLV)

7:20 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup, El Savador vs. Qatar (FS2)

8 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at Chicago Fire, Portland Timbers at Minnesota United FC (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, LA Galaxy at FC Dallas, FC Cincinnati at Nashville SC (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids at Real Salt Lake, Houston Dynamo FC at San Jose Earthquakes (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps at LAFC (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: CONCACAF Gold Cup, Honduras vs. Mexico (FS1)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP, Swiss Open (Tennis)

7:30 a.m.: Swiss Open or Warsaw Open (Tennis)

11 a.m.: Croatia Open or Palermo Open (Tennis)

11 p.m.: ATP, Los Cabos Open (Tennis)

Breaking News