Sports events on the air for Saturday, Nov. 5

AUTO RACING

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Championship qualifying (USA)

6 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship (USA)

BOXING

9 p.m.: David Morrell Jr. vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly (Showtime)

COLLEGES

Football

11:30 a.m.: Commanders’ Classic, Air Force vs. Army (WFMY)

Noon: Norfolk State at N.C. A&T (ESPN+)

Noon: North Carolina at Virginia (ACC)

Noon: Western Kentucky at Charlotte (CBS Sports)

Noon: Ohio State at Northwestern (WXLV, ESPN3)

Noon: Kentucky at Missouri (SEC)

Noon: Iowa at Purdue (FS1)

Noon: Maryland at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

Noon: Texas Tech at Texas Christian (WGHP)

Noon: Minnesota at Nebraska (ESPN2)

Noon: Tulane at Tulsa (ESPNU)

Noon: Florida at Texas A&M (ESPN)

12:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech (Bally Sports South, ESPN3)

2 p.m.: Albany (N.Y.) at Elon (WMYV)

2 p.m.: Wofford at Western Carolina, Howard at N.C. Central (ESPN3)

2 p.m.: Campbell at Bryant (ESPN+)

3:30 p.m.: Syracuse at Pittsburgh (ACC)

3:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Kansas (FS1)

3:30 p.m.: Tennessee at Georgia (WFMY)

3:30 p.m.: Michigan State at Illinois (Big Ten)

3:30 p.m.: Penn State at Indiana (WXLV)

3:30 p.m.: West Virginia at Iowa State (ESPN3)

3:30 p.m.: Oregon at Colorado (ESPN)

3:30 p.m.: Central Florida at Memphis (ESPN2)

3:30 p.m.: New Mexico at Utah State (CBS Sports)

4 p.m.: Liberty at Arkansas (SEC)

4 p.m.: Navy at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Texas at Kansas State (FS1)

7 p.m.: Brigham Young at Boise State (FS2)

7 p.m.: Houston at Southern Methodist (NFL)

7 p.m.: UNLV at San Diego State (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Alabama at LSU (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: Clemson at Notre Dame (WXII, Peacock)

7:30 p.m.: Michigan at Rutgers (Big Ten)

7:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Vanderbilt (SEC)

7:30 p.m.: James Madison at Louisville (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: Auburn at Mississippi State (ESPN2)

7:35 p.m.: Florida State at Miami (WXLV, ESPN3)

8 p.m.: Wake Forest at N.C. State (ACC)

9:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona State (FS1)

10:30 p.m.: Hawaii at Fresno State (FS2)

10:30 p.m.: California at Southern Cal (ESPN)

Swimming and Diving

10 a.m.: South Carolina at North Carolina (ACCNX)

Volleyball

1 p.m.: Georgia Southern at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Radford at Campbell, Presbyterian at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: UNCG at East Tennessee State, Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, Western Carolina at Chattanooga (ESPN+)

GOLF

7 a.m.: Challenge Tour Grand Final (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, World Wide Technology Championship (Golf)

11 p.m.: LPGA, Japan Classic (Golf)

GYMNASTICS

Noon: FIG World Artistic Championships (WXII)

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS2)

1 p.m.: Breeders’ Cup (USA)

3:30 p.m.: Breeder’s Cup Challenge Series (WXII)

NBA

7 p.m.: Brooklyn at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Boston at New York (NBA)

10 p.m.: Portland at Phoenix (NBA)

NBA G League

7 p.m.: Delaware at Greensboro (NBAGLeague.com)

NHL

1 p.m.: New York Islanders at Detroit (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Colorado at Columbus (NHL)

3 p.m.: Chicago at Winnipeg (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Boston at Toronto (NHL)

7 p.m.: Vegas at Montreal, Philadelphia at Ottawa, Seattle at Pittsburgh, Buffalo at Tampa Bay, Boston at Toronto, Arizona at Washington (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: New Jersey at Calgary, Nashville at Vancouver (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: Florida at Los Angeles, Anaheim at San Jose (ESPN+)

RODEO

11 p.m.: PBR bull riding championship (CBS Sports)

SOCCER

10 a.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at Napoli, Cremonese at Salernitana (Paramount+)

10:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, VfL Bochum at Borussia Dortmund, Eintracht Frankfurt at FC Augsburg, Bayern Munich at Hertha Berlin, VfL Wolfsburg at Mainz, RB Leipzig at TSG Hoffenheim (ESPN+)

11 a.m.: Premier, Fulham at Manchester City (USA)

11 a.m.: Premier, AFC Bournemouth at Leeds United, Brighton & Hove Albion at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Brentford at Nottingham Forest (Peacock)

1 p.m.: Serie A, Napoli at Atalanta (Paramount+)

1:30 p.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Everton (WXII)

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke 04 at Werder Bremen (ESPN+)

3:45 p.m.: Serie A, Spezia at AC Milan (Paramount+)

4 p.m. MLS Cup, Philadelphia Union at Los Angeles FC (WGHP)

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Paris Masters (Tennis)

2:30 p.m.: WTA Finals (Tennis)

8 p.m.: WTA Finals (Tennis)

WORLD SERIES

8:03 p.m.: Philadelphia at Houston (WGHP)