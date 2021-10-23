Sports events on the air for Saturday, Oct. 23

AUTO RACING
3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Kansas Lottery 300 (WXII)
4:55 p.m.: Formula 1, United States Grand Prix qualifying (ESPNews)
BOXING
10:30 p.m.: Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson (ESPN)
COLLEGES
Football
Noon: Wake Forest at Army (CBS Sports)
Noon: Massachusetts at Florida State (ACC)
Noon: Illinois at Penn State (WXLV, ESPN3)
Noon: Oklahoma at Kansas (ESPN)
Noon: Cincinnati at Navy (ESPN2)
Noon: Northwestern at Michigan (WGHP)
Noon: Kansas State at Texas Tech (FS1)
Noon: Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas (SEC)
Noon: Northern Illinois at Central Michigan (ESPNU)
12:30 p.m.: Syracuse at Virginia Tech (Bally Sports South, ESPN3)
1 p.m.: Norfolk State at Howard (ESPN3)
1 p.m.: New Hampshire at Elon (WMYV)
1 p.m.: N.C. Central at Morgan State (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: N.C. A&T at Hampton (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Western Carolina at The Citadel (ESPN+)
3 p.m. Wisconsin at Purdue (Big Ten)
3:30 p.m. Clemson at Pittsburgh (ESPN)
3:30 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA (WXLV, ESPN3)
3:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Iowa State (WGHP)
3:30 p.m.: LSU at Mississippi (WFMY)
3:30 p.m.: Brigham Young at Washington State (FS1)
3:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Toledo (CBS Sports)
3:30 p.m.: Maryland at Minnesota (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: East Carolina at Houston (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Boston College at Louisville (ACC)
4 p.m.: Kennesaw State at Campbell (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt (SEC)
7 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Temple at South Florida (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Nevada at Fresno State (FS2)
7 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force (CBS Sports)
7:30 p.m.: N.C. State at Miami (ESPN2)
7:30 p.m.: Southern California at Notre Dame (WXII, Peacock)
7:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Virginia (ACC)
7:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Indiana (WXLV, ESPN3)
7:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Texas A&M (SEC)
7:30 p.m.: West Virginia at TCU (ESPNU)
10:30 p.m.: Norfolk State at Howard, recorded (ESPNU)
Men’s soccer
2 p.m.: Elon at West Virginia (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Wofford at UNCG (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Winthrop at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College (ACCNX)
7 p.m.: Marshall at Charlotte (ESPN+)
Women’s soccer
7 p.m.: Hampton at High Point (ESPN+)
Volleyball
7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Texas State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Penn State at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
9 p.m. : Purdue at Nebraska (Big Ten)
FIGURE SKATING
4:50 p.m.: Skate America rhythm dance (Peacock)
5:30 p.m.: Skate America rhythm dance and women’s short (NBC Sports)
6:15 p.m.: Skate American women’s short (Peacock)
9:35 p.m.: Skate America pairs free (Peacock
10 p.m.: Skate America pairs free and men’s free (NBC Sports)
11:10 p.m.: Skate America men’s free (Peacock)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: European, Mallorca Open (Golf)
2 p.m.: Champions, Charity Classic (Golf)
6:30 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)
11:30 p.m.: PGA, Zozo Championship (Golf)
MLB PLAYOFFS
5:08 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta (TBS)
8:08 p.m.: Boston at Houston, if necessary (WGHP)
MARTIAL ARTS
3 p.m.: Bellator MMA, Fedor Emelianenko vs. Timothy Johnson (Showtime)
NBA
7 p.m.: Miami at Indiana (NBA)
10 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland (NBA
NHL
1 p.m.: Calgary at Washington (NHL)
1 p.m.: New York Rangers at Ottawa (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Anaheim at Minnesota (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Carolina at Columbus (Bally Sports South)
7 p.m.: Toronto at Pittsburgh (NHL)
7 p.m.: Detroit at Montreal, Colorado at Tampa Bay, Buffalo at New Jersey, Florida at Philadelphia, Nashville at Winnipeg (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Los Angeles at St. Louis (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: New York Islanders at Arizona (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle (ESPN+, Hulu)
SOCCER
7:30 a.m.: Premier, Norwich City at Chelsea (NBC Sports)
7:55 a.m.: La Liga, Mallorca at Valencia (ESPN2)
9 a.m.: Serie A, Empoli at Salernitana 1919 (Paramount+)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Arminia Bielefeld, TSG Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich, SpVgg Greuther Furth at RB Leipzig, SC Freiburg at VfL Wolfsburg (ESPN+)
10 a.m.: Premier, Newcastle United at Crystal Palace, Burnley at Southampton (Peacock)
10 a.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Leeds United (NBC Sports)
10 a.m.: Premier, Watford at Everton (USA)
Noon: Serie A, Venezia at Sassuolo (Paramount+)
12:30 p.m.: Premier, Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion (WXII, Peacock)
12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Hertha Berlin (ESPN+)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Bologna (Paramount+)
6 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls at Columbus Crew (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at New York City FC, Nashville SC at Philadelphia Union, CF Montréal at Toronto FC (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Chicago Fire FC, FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF, LAFC at Minnesota United (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers at Colorado Rapids (MLS)
10 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps at San Jose Earthquakes (ESPN+)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Kremlin Cup, European Open, Tenerife Open (Tennis)