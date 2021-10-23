 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Saturday, Oct. 23
AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity, Kansas Lottery 300 (WXII)

4:55 p.m.: Formula 1, United States Grand Prix qualifying (ESPNews)

BOXING

10:30 p.m.: Jamel Herring vs. Shakur Stevenson (ESPN)

COLLEGES

Football

Noon: Wake Forest at Army (CBS Sports)

Noon: Massachusetts at Florida State (ACC)

Noon: Illinois at Penn State (WXLV, ESPN3)

Noon: Oklahoma at Kansas (ESPN)

Noon: Cincinnati at Navy (ESPN2)

Noon: Northwestern at Michigan (WGHP)

Noon: Kansas State at Texas Tech (FS1)

Noon: Ark.-Pine Bluff at Arkansas (SEC)

Noon: Northern Illinois at Central Michigan (ESPNU)

12:30 p.m.: Syracuse at Virginia Tech (Bally Sports South, ESPN3)

1 p.m.: Norfolk State at Howard (ESPN3)

1 p.m.: New Hampshire at Elon (WMYV)

1 p.m.: N.C. Central at Morgan State (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: N.C. A&T at Hampton (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Western Carolina at The Citadel (ESPN+)

3 p.m. Wisconsin at Purdue (Big Ten)

3:30 p.m. Clemson at Pittsburgh (ESPN)

3:30 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA (WXLV, ESPN3)

3:30 p.m.: Oklahoma State at Iowa State (WGHP)

3:30 p.m.: LSU at Mississippi (WFMY)

3:30 p.m.: Brigham Young at Washington State (FS1)

3:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Toledo (CBS Sports)

3:30 p.m.: Maryland at Minnesota (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: East Carolina at Houston (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Boston College at Louisville (ACC)

4 p.m.: Kennesaw State at Campbell (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Vanderbilt (SEC)

7 p.m.: Tennessee at Alabama (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Temple at South Florida (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Nevada at Fresno State (FS2)

7 p.m.: San Diego State at Air Force (CBS Sports)

7:30 p.m.: N.C. State at Miami (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m.: Southern California at Notre Dame (WXII, Peacock)

7:30 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Virginia (ACC)

7:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Indiana (WXLV, ESPN3)

7:30 p.m.: South Carolina at Texas A&M (SEC)

7:30 p.m.: West Virginia at TCU (ESPNU)

10:30 p.m.: Norfolk State at Howard, recorded (ESPNU)

Men’s soccer

2 p.m.: Elon at West Virginia (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Wofford at UNCG (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Winthrop at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Boston College (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: Marshall at Charlotte (ESPN+)

Women’s soccer

7 p.m.: Hampton at High Point (ESPN+)

Volleyball

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Texas State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Penn State at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

9 p.m. : Purdue at Nebraska (Big Ten)

FIGURE SKATING

4:50 p.m.: Skate America rhythm dance (Peacock)

5:30 p.m.: Skate America rhythm dance and women’s short (NBC Sports)

6:15 p.m.: Skate American women’s short (Peacock)

9:35 p.m.: Skate America pairs free (Peacock

10 p.m.: Skate America pairs free and men’s free (NBC Sports)

11:10 p.m.: Skate America men’s free (Peacock)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: European, Mallorca Open (Golf)

2 p.m.: Champions, Charity Classic (Golf)

6:30 p.m.: LPGA, BMW Championship (Golf)

11:30 p.m.: PGA, Zozo Championship (Golf)

MLB PLAYOFFS

5:08 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Atlanta (TBS)

8:08 p.m.: Boston at Houston, if necessary (WGHP)

MARTIAL ARTS

3 p.m.: Bellator MMA, Fedor Emelianenko vs. Timothy Johnson (Showtime)

NBA

7 p.m.: Miami at Indiana (NBA)

10 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland (NBA

NHL

1 p.m.: Calgary at Washington (NHL)

1 p.m.: New York Rangers at Ottawa (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Anaheim at Minnesota (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Carolina at Columbus (Bally Sports South)

7 p.m.: Toronto at Pittsburgh (NHL)

7 p.m.: Detroit at Montreal, Colorado at Tampa Bay, Buffalo at New Jersey, Florida at Philadelphia, Nashville at Winnipeg (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Los Angeles at St. Louis (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: New York Islanders at Arizona (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Vancouver at Seattle (ESPN+, Hulu)

SOCCER

7:30 a.m.: Premier, Norwich City at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

7:55 a.m.: La Liga, Mallorca at Valencia (ESPN2)

9 a.m.: Serie A, Empoli at Salernitana 1919 (Paramount+)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Arminia Bielefeld, TSG Hoffenheim at Bayern Munich, SpVgg Greuther Furth at RB Leipzig, SC Freiburg at VfL Wolfsburg (ESPN+)

10 a.m.: Premier, Newcastle United at Crystal Palace, Burnley at Southampton (Peacock)

10 a.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Leeds United (NBC Sports)

10 a.m.: Premier, Watford at Everton (USA)

Noon: Serie A, Venezia at Sassuolo (Paramount+)

12:30 p.m.: Premier, Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion (WXII, Peacock)

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at Hertha Berlin (ESPN+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Bologna (Paramount+)

6 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls at Columbus Crew (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at New York City FC, Nashville SC at Philadelphia Union, CF Montréal at Toronto FC (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Chicago Fire FC, FC Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF, LAFC at Minnesota United (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers at Colorado Rapids (MLS)

10 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps at San Jose Earthquakes (ESPN+)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Kremlin Cup, European Open, Tenerife Open (Tennis)

