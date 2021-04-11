Sports events on the air for Sunday, April 11

COLLEGES
Baseball
Noon: Duke at North Carolina (ACCNX)
Noon: Missouri at South Carolina (SEC)
1 p.m.: N.C. State at Boston College (ACCNX)
1 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
1 p.m.: Virginia at Clemson (ESPN2)
3 p.m.: Mississippi State at Auburn (SEC)
4 p.m.: Florida State at Louisville (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan (ESPN2)
Women’s lacrosse
Noon: Rutgers at Johns Hopkins (ESPNU)
Softball
11 a.m.: La.-Monroe at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
Noon: Minnesota at Northwestern (Big Ten)
Noon: Virginia at North Carolina, DH (ACCNX)
2 p.m.: LSU at Missouri (ESPNU)
3 p.m.: Duke at Florida State (ACC)
5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.C. State (ACC)
6 p.m.: Georgia at Kentucky (SEC)
BOWLING
2 p.m.: U.S. Open (FS1)
CURLING
6 p.m.: WCF Gold Medal (NBC Sports)
GOLF
10:15 a.m.: The Masters, featured groups (ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com)
11 a.m.: The Masters, On the Range (Paramount+, Masters.com)
11 a.m.: The Masters, holes 4-6 (ESPN+, Masters.com)
11:45 a.m.: The Masters, Amen Corner (ESPN+, Masters.com)
12:30 p.m.: The Maters, holes 15-16 (ESPN+, Masters.com)
2 p.m. The Masters (WFMY)
MLB
1 p.m.: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay (MLB)
1 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Toronto (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta (ESPN)
NBA
1 p.m.: Atlanta at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast)
3 p.m.: Boston at Denver (NBA)
10 p.m.: Miami at Portland (NBA)
NHL
2 p.m.: Buffalo at Philadelphia (NHL)
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New Jersey (NHL)
7 p.m.: New York Rangers at New York Islanders (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Washington at Boston (ESPN+)
RUGBY
3 p.m.: RU New York vs. ATL (CBS Sports)
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: Serie A, Cagliari at Inter Milan (ESPN+)
7 a.m.: Premier, Newcastle United at Burnley (Peacock)
9 a.m.: Serie A, Lazio at Hellas Verona, Genoa at Juventus, Napoli at Sampdoria (ESPN+)
9:05 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City at West Ham United (Peacock)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg at Schalke 04 (ESPN+)
11:30 a.m.: Premier, Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur (Peacock)
Noon: Bundesliga, Mainz at Cologne (ESPN+)
Noon: Serie A, Bologna at AS Roma (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Premier, Arsenal at Sheffield United (Peacock)
2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Atalanta at Fiorentina (WXLV)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Mazatlán at Tijuana (FS1)
TENNIS
7 a.m.: ATP, Monte Carlo Masters (Tennis)