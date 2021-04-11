 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Sunday, April 11
COLLEGES

Baseball

Noon: Duke at North Carolina (ACCNX)

Noon: Missouri at South Carolina (SEC)

1 p.m.: N.C. State at Boston College (ACCNX)

1 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

1 p.m.: Virginia at Clemson (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: Mississippi State at Auburn (SEC)

4 p.m.: Florida State at Louisville (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan (ESPN2)

Women’s lacrosse

Noon: Rutgers at Johns Hopkins (ESPNU)

Softball

11 a.m.: La.-Monroe at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

Noon: Minnesota at Northwestern (Big Ten)

Noon: Virginia at North Carolina, DH (ACCNX)

2 p.m.: LSU at Missouri (ESPNU)

3 p.m.: Duke at Florida State (ACC)

5 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.C. State (ACC)

6 p.m.: Georgia at Kentucky (SEC)

BOWLING

2 p.m.: U.S. Open (FS1)

CURLING

6 p.m.: WCF Gold Medal (NBC Sports)

GOLF

10:15 a.m.: The Masters, featured groups (ESPN+, Paramount+, Masters.com)

11 a.m.: The Masters, On the Range (Paramount+, Masters.com)

11 a.m.: The Masters, holes 4-6 (ESPN+, Masters.com)

11:45 a.m.: The Masters, Amen Corner (ESPN+, Masters.com)

12:30 p.m.: The Maters, holes 15-16 (ESPN+, Masters.com)

2 p.m. The Masters (WFMY)

MLB

1 p.m.: New York Yankees at Tampa Bay (MLB)

1 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Toronto (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta (ESPN)

NBA

1 p.m.: Atlanta at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast)

3 p.m.: Boston at Denver (NBA)

10 p.m.: Miami at Portland (NBA)

NHL

2 p.m.: Buffalo at Philadelphia (NHL)

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at New Jersey (NHL)

7 p.m.: New York Rangers at New York Islanders (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Washington at Boston (ESPN+)

RUGBY

3 p.m.: RU New York vs. ATL (CBS Sports)

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Serie A, Cagliari at Inter Milan (ESPN+)

7 a.m.: Premier, Newcastle United at Burnley (Peacock)

9 a.m.: Serie A, Lazio at Hellas Verona, Genoa at Juventus, Napoli at Sampdoria (ESPN+)

9:05 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City at West Ham United (Peacock)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Augsburg at Schalke 04 (ESPN+)

11:30 a.m.: Premier, Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur (Peacock)

Noon: Bundesliga, Mainz at Cologne (ESPN+)

Noon: Serie A, Bologna at AS Roma (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Premier, Arsenal at Sheffield United (Peacock)

2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Atalanta at Fiorentina (WXLV)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Mazatlán at Tijuana (FS1)

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP, Monte Carlo Masters (Tennis)

10:45 a.m.: WTA, Charleston Open (Tennis)

1 p.m.: WTA, Charleston Open (Tennis)

