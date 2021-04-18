Sports events on the air for Sunday, April 18

AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.: Formula 1, Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix (ESPN)
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Toyota Owners 400 (WGHP)
3:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Alabama (WXII)
BOWLING
12:30 p.m.: Super Slam (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Baseball
1 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke (ACCNX)
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Pittsburgh (ACCNX)
1 p.m.: N.C. State at Notre Dame (ACCNX)
2 p.m.: Appalachian State at Lipscomb (ESPN+)
Golf
8:30 a.m.: SEC championship (SEC)
Field hockey
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Syracuse (ACCNX)
Women’s lacrosse
12:30 p.m.: Michigan at Northwestern (ESPNU)
1 p.m.: Liberty at High Point (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: Virginia at North Carolina (ACCNX)
Men’s soccer
2 p.m. Charlotte at Marshall (ESPN+)
Women’s soccer
11 a.m.: Big East, Butler vs. Georgetown (FS1)
Softball
Noon: Duke at Louisville (ACCNX)
Noon: Appalachian State at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: UNCG at Chattanooga (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Florida at Alabama (SEC)
3 p.m.: North Carolina at Pittsburgh (ACC)
3 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma State (ESPN2)
4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Missouri (SEC)
5 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma (ESPN2)
6 p.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina (SEC)
Volleyball NCAA Tournament
2:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Baylor (ESPNU)
5 p.m.: Penn State vs. Texas (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Florida (ESPN2)
8:30 p.m.: Purdue vs. Oregon (ESPNU)
10 p.m.: Western Kentucky vs. Kentucky (ESPN2)
GOLF
7:30 a.m.: European, Austrian Open (Golf)
8:30 a.m.: European, Tenerife Open (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, The Heritage (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, The Heritage (WFMY)
3 p.m.: PGA, The Heritage featured holes (ESPN+, Amazon Prime)
3 p.m.: Champions, Chubb Classic (Golf)
MLB
1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at New York Yankees (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego (MLB)
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago Cubs (ESPN)
NBA
1:15 p.m.: New Orleans at New York (ESPN)
3:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Miami (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Portland at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast)
7:30 p.m.: Sacramento at Dallas (NBA)
10 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
NHL
Noon: Washington at Boston (WXII)
3 p.m.: New York Rangers at New Jersey (NHL)
3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Vegas at Anaheim (ESPN+)
6:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Philadelphia (NBC Sports)
RUGBY
2:30 p.m.: MLR, D.C. vs. RU New York (FS1)
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: Serie A, Genoa at AC Milan (ESPN+)
8:30 a.m.: Premier, Fulham at Arsenal (NBC Sports)
9 a.m.: Serie A, Spezia at Bologna, Benevento at Lazio (ESPN+)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund (ESPN+)
11 a.m.: Premier, Burnley at Manchester United (NBC Sports)
Noon: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Mainz (ESPN+)
Noon: Serie A, AS Roma at Torino (ESPN+)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Inter Milan at Napoli (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: MLS, LA Galaxy at Inter Miami CF (WXLV)
5:30 p.m.: MLS, Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew SC (FS1)
8 p.m.: Liga MX, Toluca at Santos Laguna (FS2)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Pachuca at Monterrey (FS2)
10 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers at Vancouver Whitecaps (ESPN+)
SURFING
6:30 p.m.: WSL Championship Tour (FS2)
TENNIS