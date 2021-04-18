 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Sunday, April 18
AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.: Formula 1, Made in Italy and Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix (ESPN)

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Toyota Owners 400 (WGHP)

3:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Alabama (WXII)

BOWLING

12:30 p.m.: Super Slam (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Baseball

1 p.m.: Wake Forest at Duke (ACCNX)

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Pittsburgh (ACCNX)

1 p.m.: N.C. State at Notre Dame (ACCNX)

2 p.m.: Appalachian State at Lipscomb (ESPN+)

Golf

8:30 a.m.: SEC championship (SEC)

Field hockey

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Syracuse (ACCNX)

Women’s lacrosse

12:30 p.m.: Michigan at Northwestern (ESPNU)

1 p.m.: Liberty at High Point (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: Virginia at North Carolina (ACCNX)

Men’s soccer

2 p.m. Charlotte at Marshall (ESPN+)

Women’s soccer

11 a.m.: Big East, Butler vs. Georgetown (FS1)

Softball

Noon: Duke at Louisville (ACCNX)

Noon: Appalachian State at Georgia Southern (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: UNCG at Chattanooga (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Florida at Alabama (SEC)

3 p.m.: North Carolina at Pittsburgh (ACC)

3 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma State (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Mississippi State at Missouri (SEC)

5 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma (ESPN2)

6 p.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina (SEC)

Volleyball NCAA Tournament

2:30 p.m.: Nebraska vs. Baylor (ESPNU)

5 p.m.: Penn State vs. Texas (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: Ohio State vs. Florida (ESPN2)

8:30 p.m.: Purdue vs. Oregon (ESPNU)

10 p.m.: Western Kentucky vs. Kentucky (ESPN2)

GOLF

7:30 a.m.: European, Austrian Open (Golf)

8:30 a.m.: European, Tenerife Open (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, The Heritage (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, The Heritage (WFMY)

3 p.m.: PGA, The Heritage featured holes (ESPN+, Amazon Prime)

3 p.m.: Champions, Chubb Classic (Golf)

MLB

1:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at New York Yankees (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego (MLB)

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Chicago Cubs (ESPN)

NBA

1:15 p.m.: New Orleans at New York (ESPN)

3:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Miami (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Portland at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Sacramento at Dallas (NBA)

10 p.m.: Minnesota at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

NHL

Noon: Washington at Boston (WXII)

3 p.m.: New York Rangers at New Jersey (NHL)

3 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Buffalo (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Vegas at Anaheim (ESPN+)

6:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Philadelphia (NBC Sports)

RUGBY

2:30 p.m.: MLR, D.C. vs. RU New York (FS1)

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Serie A, Genoa at AC Milan (ESPN+)

8:30 a.m.: Premier, Fulham at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

9 a.m.: Serie A, Spezia at Bologna, Benevento at Lazio (ESPN+)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Borussia Dortmund (ESPN+)

11 a.m.: Premier, Burnley at Manchester United (NBC Sports)

Noon: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at Mainz (ESPN+)

Noon: Serie A, AS Roma at Torino (ESPN+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Inter Milan at Napoli (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: MLS, LA Galaxy at Inter Miami CF (WXLV)

5:30 p.m.: MLS, Philadelphia Union at Columbus Crew SC (FS1)

8 p.m.: Liga MX, Toluca at Santos Laguna (FS2)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Pachuca at Monterrey (FS2)

10 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers at Vancouver Whitecaps (ESPN+)

SURFING

6:30 p.m.: WSL Championship Tour (FS2)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ATP, Monte Carlo Masters (Tennis)

8:30 a.m.: ATP, Monte Carlo Masters (Tennis)

Noon: WTA, Charleston Open (Tennis)

Breaking News