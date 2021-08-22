 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Sunday, Aug. 22
Sports events on the air for Sunday, Aug. 22

ON THE AIR

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.: NHRA, Lucas Oil Nationals (WGHP)

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Firekeepers Casino 400 (NBC Sports)

BASEBALL

8 p.m.: Perfect Game All-American Classic (MLB)

COLLEGES

Women's soccer

Noon: Washington at Duke (ACCNX)

1 p.m.: Arkansas at North Carolina (ACC)

2 p.m.: Purdue at Vanderbilt (SEC)

4 p.m.: Nebraska at Missouri (SEC)

6 p.m.: Charlotte at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: High Point at Wake Forest (ACC)

GOLF

7 a.m.: LPGA, Women's Open (Golf)

Noon: LPGA, Women's Open (WXII, Peacock)

Noon: PGA, The Northern Trust (Golf)

2 p.m.: PGA, The Northern Trust (WFMY)

2 p.m.: PGA, The Northern Trust, featured holes (ESPN+, Amazon)

5 p.m.: Champions, Boeing Classic (Golf)

7 p.m.: Korn Ferry, Boise Open (Golf)

HOCKEY

6 p.m.: Women's IIHF, Canada vs. ROC (NHL)

9:30 p.m.: Women's IIHF, Finland vs. United States (NHL)

LACROSSE

2 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Glynn vs. Team Ohlmiller (FS1)

6 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Warner vs. Team Cummings (CBS Sports)

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

9 a.m.: California vs. Ohio (ESPN)

11 a.m.: Hawaii vs. Nebraska (ESPN)

1 p.m.: Michigan vs. Texas (ESPN)

2 p.m.: Oregon vs. South Dakota (WXLV)

MLB

1 p.m.: Atlanta at Baltimore (Bally Sports Southeast)

1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay (TBS)

4 p.m.: San Francisco at Oakland (Amazon)

4:10 p.m. New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Cleveland (ESPN)

MOTORCYCLE RACING

4 p.m.: Budds Creek National (WXII)

NFL PRESEASON

1 p.m.: New York Giants at Cleveland (NFL)

7:30 p.m.: San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers (NFL)

SOCCER

9 a.m.: Premier, Tottenham Hotspur at Wolverhampton Wanderers (NBC Sports)

9 a.m.: Premier, Manchester United at Southampton (Peacock)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Union Berlin at TSG Hoffenheim (ESPN+)

11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Cologne at Bayern Munich (ESPN+)

11:30 a.m.: Premier, Chelsea at Arsenal (NBC Sports)

12:30 p.m.: Serie A, Juventus at Udinese (CBS Sports)

12:30 p.m.: Serie A, Salernitana at Bologna (Paramount+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Venezia at Napoli, Fiorentina at AS Roma (Paramount+)

4 p.m.: NWSL, Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit (CBS Sports)

TENNIS

Noon: Western & Southern Open (Tennis)

7 p.m.: Winston-Salem Open, Tennis in the Land (Tennis)

WNBA

2 p.m.: Seattle at Washington (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Los Angeles at New York (ESPN3)

