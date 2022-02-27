 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports events on the air for Sunday, Feb. 27
0 Comments
top story

Sports events on the air for Sunday, Feb. 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air web logo 020722

AUTO RACING

9:30 a.m.: Indy Lights, Streets of St. Petersburg (Peacock)

Noon: IndyCar, Grand Prix of St. Peterburg (Peacock)

12:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (WXII)

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Auto Club 400 (WGHP)

7 p.m.: NHRA, Arizona Nationals (FS1)

BOWLING

1 p.m.: PBA, Tournament of Champions (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Women's basketball

Noon: Louisville at Notre Dame (ESPN2)

Noon: Boston College at Syracuse (ACC)

Noon: DePaul at Creighton (FS1)

Noon: Missouri at Florida (SEC)

1 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

1 p.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Florida State at Pittsburgh (ACC)

2 p.m.: Texas A&M at Georgia (SEC)

2 p.m.: Providence at Connecticut (CBS Sports)

2:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State (Big Ten)

4 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ACC)

4 p.m.: Auburn at Kentucky (SEC)

4 p.m.: Michigan at Iowa (ESPN2)

4:30 p.m.: Clemson at Miami (Bally Sports South)

4:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Nebraska (Big Ten)

6 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia Tech (ACC)

6 p.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi State (SEC)

Men's basketball

Noon: Connecticut at Georgetown (WFMY)

12:30 p.m.: Southern Methodist at Houston (ESPN)

2 p.m.: Illinois at Michigan (WFMY)

2:30 p.m.: Wichita State at Memphis (ESPN)

2:30 p.m.: George Washington at George Mason (USA)

3 p.m.: Tulane at Temple (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: East Tennessee State at UNCG (CBS Sports)

4 p.m.: Ohio State at Maryland (WFMY)

5 p.m.: St. John's at DePaul (FS1)

5 p.m.: Montana State at Montana (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: Indiana at Minnesota (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Nebraska at Penn State (Big Ten)

Baseball

1 p.m.: Mass.-Lowell at N.C. A&T, Appalachian State at UNCG, Toledo at High Point (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: Quinnipiac at N.C. State (ACCNX)

2 p.m.: Duke at Baylor (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: North Carolina at East Carolina (ESPN+)

Softball

12:30 p.m.: Delaware at N.C. State (ACCNX)

2 p.m.: Virginia at UNCG (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: Central Connecticut at N.C. State (ACCNX)

Tennis

2 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma (Bally Sports Southeast)

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bowling 

Noon: Big Red Invitational (Big Ten)

GOLF

6:45 a.m.: PGA, Honda Classic main feed (ESPN+)

7:30 a.m.: PGA, Honda Classic, featured groups (ESPN+)

7:45 a.m.: PGA, Honda Classic, marquee group and featured holes (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: PGA, Honda Classic (Golf)

1 p.m.: PGA, Honda Classic, featured holes and featured groups (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: PGA, Honda Classic (WXII, Peacock)

3 p.m.: Champions, Cologuard Classic (Golf)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)

NBA 

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York (WXLV, ESPN3)

3:30 p.m.: Utah at Phoenix (WXLV, ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Detroit at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast)

7:45 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State (ESPN)

10:05 p.m.: New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)

NBA G LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Cleveland at Capital City (NBA)

NHL 

1 p.m.: Edmonton at Carolina (Bally Sports South, NHL)

2 p.m.: Buffalo at Dallas (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Winnipeg at Arizona (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Columbus (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Vancouver at New York Rangers (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Anaheim (NHL)

10 p.m.: Seattle at San Jose (ESPN+)

PICKLEBALL

10 a.m.: Indoor National Championship (Tennis)

RUGBY

10 a.m.: RBS6, Italy at Ireland (CNBC)

3 a.m. Monday: Preseason NRL, Bulldogs vs. Sharks (FS2)

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Serie A, Cagliari at Torino (Paramount+)

7 a.m.: Scottish Premiership, Celtic at Hibernian (CBS Sports)

9 a.m.: Serie A, Venezia at Hellas Verona (Paramount+)

9 a.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at West Ham United (USA)

9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, RB Leipzig at VfL Bochum (ESPN+)

11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at FC Augsburg (ESPN+)

Noon: Serie A, AS Roma at Spezia (Paramount+)

1 p.m.: MLS, CF Montréal at Orlando City SC (ESPN+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Napoli at Lazio (Paramount+)

3 p.m.: MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United FC (FS1)

4:30 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC at LA Galaxy (ESPN)

7 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Houston Dynamo FC (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, Nashville SC at Seattle Sounders FC (ESPN+)

TRACK AND FIELD

5 p.m.: U.S. Indoor Championships (CNBC, Peacock)

TENNIS

4 p.m.: ATP, Chile Open (Tennis)

8 p.m.: WTA, Zapopan Open (Tennis)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfers ride giant waves in Portugal's Nazare

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert