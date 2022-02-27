Sports events on the air for Sunday, Feb. 27

AUTO RACING
9:30 a.m.: Indy Lights, Streets of St. Petersburg (Peacock)
Noon: IndyCar, Grand Prix of St. Peterburg (Peacock)
12:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (WXII)
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Auto Club 400 (WGHP)
7 p.m.: NHRA, Arizona Nationals (FS1)
BOWLING
1 p.m.: PBA, Tournament of Champions (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Women's basketball
Noon: Louisville at Notre Dame (ESPN2)
Noon: Boston College at Syracuse (ACC)
Noon: DePaul at Creighton (FS1)
Noon: Missouri at Florida (SEC)
1 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
1 p.m.: Oklahoma State at West Virginia (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Florida State at Pittsburgh (ACC)
2 p.m.: Texas A&M at Georgia (SEC)
2 p.m.: Providence at Connecticut (CBS Sports)
2:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State (Big Ten)
4 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ACC)
4 p.m.: Auburn at Kentucky (SEC)
4 p.m.: Michigan at Iowa (ESPN2)
4:30 p.m.: Clemson at Miami (Bally Sports South)
4:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Nebraska (Big Ten)
6 p.m.: N.C. State at Virginia Tech (ACC)
6 p.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi State (SEC)
Men's basketball
Noon: Connecticut at Georgetown (WFMY)
12:30 p.m.: Southern Methodist at Houston (ESPN)
2 p.m.: Illinois at Michigan (WFMY)
2:30 p.m.: Wichita State at Memphis (ESPN)
2:30 p.m.: George Washington at George Mason (USA)
3 p.m.: Tulane at Temple (ESPNU)
4 p.m.: East Tennessee State at UNCG (CBS Sports)
4 p.m.: Ohio State at Maryland (WFMY)
5 p.m.: St. John's at DePaul (FS1)
5 p.m.: Montana State at Montana (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: Indiana at Minnesota (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Nebraska at Penn State (Big Ten)
Baseball
1 p.m.: Mass.-Lowell at N.C. A&T, Appalachian State at UNCG, Toledo at High Point (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: Quinnipiac at N.C. State (ACCNX)
2 p.m.: Duke at Baylor (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: North Carolina at East Carolina (ESPN+)
Softball
12:30 p.m.: Delaware at N.C. State (ACCNX)
2 p.m.: Virginia at UNCG (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: Central Connecticut at N.C. State (ACCNX)
Tennis
2 p.m.: Baylor at Oklahoma (Bally Sports Southeast)
Bowling
Noon: Big Red Invitational (Big Ten)
GOLF
6:45 a.m.: PGA, Honda Classic main feed (ESPN+)
7:30 a.m.: PGA, Honda Classic, featured groups (ESPN+)
7:45 a.m.: PGA, Honda Classic, marquee group and featured holes (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: PGA, Honda Classic (Golf)
1 p.m.: PGA, Honda Classic, featured holes and featured groups (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: PGA, Honda Classic (WXII, Peacock)
3 p.m.: Champions, Cologuard Classic (Golf)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: America's Day at the Races (FS2)
NBA
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York (WXLV, ESPN3)
3:30 p.m.: Utah at Phoenix (WXLV, ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Detroit at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast)
7:45 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State (ESPN)
10:05 p.m.: New Orleans at Los Angeles Lakers (ESPN)
NBA G LEAGUE
3 p.m.: Cleveland at Capital City (NBA)
NHL
1 p.m.: Edmonton at Carolina (Bally Sports South, NHL)
2 p.m.: Buffalo at Dallas (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: Winnipeg at Arizona (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Columbus (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: Vancouver at New York Rangers (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Anaheim (NHL)
10 p.m.: Seattle at San Jose (ESPN+)
PICKLEBALL
10 a.m.: Indoor National Championship (Tennis)
RUGBY
10 a.m.: RBS6, Italy at Ireland (CNBC)
3 a.m. Monday: Preseason NRL, Bulldogs vs. Sharks (FS2)
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: Serie A, Cagliari at Torino (Paramount+)
7 a.m.: Scottish Premiership, Celtic at Hibernian (CBS Sports)
9 a.m.: Serie A, Venezia at Hellas Verona (Paramount+)
9 a.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at West Ham United (USA)
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, RB Leipzig at VfL Bochum (ESPN+)
11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at FC Augsburg (ESPN+)
Noon: Serie A, AS Roma at Spezia (Paramount+)
1 p.m.: MLS, CF Montréal at Orlando City SC (ESPN+)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Napoli at Lazio (Paramount+)
3 p.m.: MLS, Sporting Kansas City at Atlanta United FC (FS1)
4:30 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC at LA Galaxy (ESPN)
7 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Houston Dynamo FC (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: MLS, Nashville SC at Seattle Sounders FC (ESPN+)
TRACK AND FIELD
5 p.m.: U.S. Indoor Championships (CNBC, Peacock)
TENNIS
4 p.m.: ATP, Chile Open (Tennis)
8 p.m.: WTA, Zapopan Open (Tennis)