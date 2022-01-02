 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Sunday, Jan. 2
COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Boston College (ESPN2)

2 p.m.: Jacksonville at Campbell (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Michigan State at Northwestern (Big Ten)

2 p.m.: Richmond at Saint Louis (CBS Sports)

2 p.m.: Central Florida at Southern Methodist (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: Indiana at Penn State (Big Ten)

5 p.m.: Houston at Temple (ESPN)

6 p.m.: Louisville at Georgia Tech (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Ohio State at Nebraska (Big Ten)

Women’s basketball

Noon: Louisville at Georgia Tech (ACC)

1 p.m.: Tennessee at Arkansas (SEC)

2 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke (ACCNX)

2 p.m.: Miami at Virginia (ACC)

3 p.m.: Georgia at Florida (SEC)

3 p.m.: Maryland at Indiana (ESPN2)

4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest (ACC)

4 p.m.: West Virginia at Iowa State (ESPNU)

5 p.m.: Auburn at Alabama (SEC)

6 p.m.: Clemson at North Carolina (ACC)

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

2 p.m.: Under Armour All-America game (ESPN)

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m.: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

NBA

6 p.m.: Indiana at Cleveland (NBA)

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast)

NFL

1 p.m.: Kansas City at Cincinnati (WFMY)

1 p.m.: Carolina at New Orleans (WGHP)

4 p.m.: Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore (WGHP)

8:20 p.m.: Minnesota at Green Bay (WXII, Peacock)

NHL

12:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New York Rangers (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: Boston at Detroit, San Jose at Pittsburgh (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: New Jersey at Washington, Anaheim at Colorado (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Winnipeg at Vegas (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Calgary at Chicago (ESPN+)

SOCCER

7 a.m.: SPFL, Rangers at Celtic (CBS Sports)

9 a.m.: Premier, Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton (USA)

9 a.m.: Premier, Aston Villa at Brentford, Burnley at Leeds United (Peacock)

11:30 a.m.: Premier, Liverpool at Chelsea (USA)

TENNIS

6 p.m.: ATP Cup or Adelaide International (Tennis)

