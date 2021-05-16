Sports events on the air for Sunday, May 16

ON THE AIR
AUTO RACING
2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Drydene 400 (FS1)
2:30 p.m.: IMSA, Sports Car Challenge (NBC Sports)
BOWLING
2 p.m.: PBA playoffs (WGHP)
COLLEGES
Baseball
Noon: Georgia at Florida (SEC)
Noon: Louisville at North Carolina (ACCNX)
Noon: Wake Forest at Virginia (ACC)
1 p.m.: Appalachian State at Little Rock (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: N.C. State at Pittsburgh (ACCNX)
1 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke (ACCNX)
1 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan (ESPN2)
3 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Mississippi (SEC)
Football
2 p.m.: Division I tournament championship, South Dakota State vs. Sam Houston (WXLV)
6 p.m.: Mississippi spring game (SEC)
Division I men's lacrosse tournament
Noon: Virginia vs. Bryant (ESPNU)
2:30 p.m.: Maryland vs. Vermont (ESPNU)
5 p.m.: Duke vs. High Point (ESPNU)
7:30 p.m.: Denver vs. Loyola Maryland (ESPNU)
Division I women's lacrosse tournament
Noon: James Madison at North Carolina (ESPN3)
1 p.m.: Maryland at Duke (ESPN3)
Softball
Noon: Michigan State at Ohio State (Big Ten)
2 p.m.: Nebraska at Northwestern (Big Ten)
4 p.m.: Illinois at Iowa Women's (Big Ten)
10 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona (ESPNU)
GOLF
1 p.m.: PGA, Byron Nelson (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, Byron Nelson (WFMY)
3 p.m.: Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Golf)
MLB
1 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Boston (MLB)
2 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee (Bally Sports South)
2:10 p.m.: Texas at Houston (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego (ESPN)
NBA
1 p.m.: Charlotte at Washington (Bally Sports Southeast)
1 p.m.: Boston at New York (ESPN)
3:30 p.m.:Memphis at Golden State (ESPN)
NHL
Noon: Stanley Cup playoffs, New York Islanders at Pittsburgh (WXII)
3 p.m.: Stanley Cup playoffs, Minnesota at Vegas (WXII)
7:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup playoffs, Tampa Bay at Florida (NBC Sports)
10:30 p.m.: Calgary at Vancouver (NHL, ESPN+)
RODEO
4 p.m.: Wrangler Invitational (CBS Sports)
RUGBY
Noon: MLR, Seattle at D.C. (CBS Sports)
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Serie A, SSC Napoli at ACF Fiorentina (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Premier, Aston Villa a Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)
9 a.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)
9 a.m.: Serie A, Crotone at Benevento Calcio, UC Sampdoria at Udinese Calcio (ESPN+)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Holstein Kiel at Karlsruher SC (ESPN+)
11:25 a.m.: Premier, Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion (NBC Sports)
Noon: Serie A, US Sassuolo Calcio at Parma Calcio 1913 (ESPN+)
Noon: Bundeslia, Borussia Dortmund at Mainz (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps at Sporting Kansas City (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: Premier, Sheffield United at Everton (NBC Sports)
2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at RB Leipzig (ESPN+)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Cagliari Calcio at AC Milan (ESPN+)
4 p.m.: MLS, Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF (WGHP)
4 p.m.: USL, Greenville Triumph at Union Omaha (ESPN2)
6 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crews SC at New England Revolution (ESPN2)
8 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at DC United (ESPN+)
9:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles at Seattle Sounders (FS1)
TENNIS
8:30 a.m.: ATP, Internazionali d'Italia (Tennis)
SURFING
8 p.m.: Rottnest Search WSL Championship Tour (FS2)
WNBA
2 p.m.: New York at Indiana (CBS Sports)