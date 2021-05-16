 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Sunday, May 16
ON THE AIR

AUTO RACING

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup, Drydene 400 (FS1)

2:30 p.m.: IMSA, Sports Car Challenge (NBC Sports)

BOWLING

2 p.m.: PBA playoffs (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Baseball

Noon: Georgia at Florida (SEC)

Noon: Louisville at North Carolina (ACCNX)

Noon: Wake Forest at Virginia (ACC)

1 p.m.: Appalachian State at Little Rock (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: N.C. State at Pittsburgh (ACCNX)

1 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke (ACCNX)

1 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: Vanderbilt at Mississippi (SEC)

Football

2 p.m.: Division I tournament championship, South Dakota State vs. Sam Houston (WXLV)

6 p.m.: Mississippi spring game (SEC)

Division I men's lacrosse tournament

Noon: Virginia vs. Bryant (ESPNU)

2:30 p.m.: Maryland vs. Vermont (ESPNU)

5 p.m.: Duke vs. High Point (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: Denver vs. Loyola Maryland (ESPNU)

Division I women's lacrosse tournament

Noon: James Madison at North Carolina (ESPN3)

1 p.m.: Maryland at Duke (ESPN3)

Softball

Noon: Michigan State at Ohio State (Big Ten)

2 p.m.: Nebraska at Northwestern (Big Ten)

4 p.m.: Illinois at Iowa Women's (Big Ten)

10 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona (ESPNU)

GOLF

1 p.m.: PGA, Byron Nelson (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, Byron Nelson (WFMY)

3 p.m.: Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Classic (Golf)

MLB

1 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at Boston (MLB)

2 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee (Bally Sports South)

2:10 p.m.: Texas at Houston (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: St. Louis at San Diego (ESPN)

NBA

1 p.m.: Charlotte at Washington (Bally Sports Southeast)

1 p.m.: Boston at New York (ESPN)

3:30 p.m.:Memphis at Golden State (ESPN)

NHL

Noon: Stanley Cup playoffs, New York Islanders at Pittsburgh (WXII)

3 p.m.: Stanley Cup playoffs, Minnesota at Vegas (WXII)

7:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup playoffs, Tampa Bay at Florida (NBC Sports)

10:30 p.m.: Calgary at Vancouver (NHL, ESPN+)

RODEO

4 p.m.: Wrangler Invitational (CBS Sports)

RUGBY

Noon: MLR, Seattle at D.C. (CBS Sports)

SOCCER

6:25 a.m.: Serie A, SSC Napoli at ACF Fiorentina (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Premier, Aston Villa a Crystal Palace (NBC Sports)

9 a.m.: Premier, Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur (NBC Sports)

9 a.m.: Serie A, Crotone at Benevento Calcio, UC Sampdoria at Udinese Calcio (ESPN+)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Holstein Kiel at Karlsruher SC (ESPN+)

11:25 a.m.: Premier, Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion (NBC Sports)

Noon: Serie A, US Sassuolo Calcio at Parma Calcio 1913 (ESPN+)

Noon: Bundeslia, Borussia Dortmund at Mainz (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps at Sporting Kansas City (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: Premier, Sheffield United at Everton (NBC Sports)

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at RB Leipzig (ESPN+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Cagliari Calcio at AC Milan (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: MLS, Cincinnati at Inter Miami CF (WGHP)

4 p.m.: USL, Greenville Triumph at Union Omaha (ESPN2)

6 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crews SC at New England Revolution (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at DC United (ESPN+)

9:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles at Seattle Sounders (FS1)

TENNIS

8:30 a.m.: ATP, Internazionali d'Italia (Tennis)

SURFING

8 p.m.: Rottnest Search WSL Championship Tour (FS2)

WNBA

2 p.m.: New York at Indiana (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Connecticut (CBS Sports)

