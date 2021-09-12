Sports events on the air for Sunday, Sept. 12

AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.: Indy Lights, Portland Race 2 (Peacock)
2 p.m.: NHRA, Mopar Express Lane Nationals (FS1)
3:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland (WXII)
4 p.m.: IMSA Sportscar, Monterey Sports Car Championship (NBC Sports)
COLLEGES
Women’s soccer
1 p.m.: James Madison at High Point (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: North Carolina at Central Florida (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: Maryland at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
2 p.m.: Elon at American (ESPN+)
2 p.m.: South Florida at Miami (ACC)
3 p.m.: N.C. State at Penn State (ACCNX)
3 p.m.: Florida State at Auburn (ESPNU)
5 p.m.: Virginia Tech at South Carolina (SEC)
7 p.m.: Campbell at UNCG (ESPN+)
Field hockey
Noon: James Madison at Wake Forest (ACC)
Volleyball
4 p.m.: UNCG at George Mason (ESPN+)
GOLF
3:30 p.m.: Champions, Charity Classic (Golf)
MLB
1:15 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta (Bally Sports Southeast)
2 p.m.: Boston at Chicago White Sox (TBS, Amazon)
5 p.m.: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)
8 p.m.: New York Yankees at New York Mets (ESPN)
MOTORCYCLE RACING
3 p.m.: MotoAmerica (FS2)
NFL
1 p.m.: New York Jets at Carolina (WFMY)
1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta (WGHP)
4:25 p.m.: Green Bay at New Orleans (WGHP)
4:25 p.m.: Cleveland at Kansas City (WFMY)
8:20 p.m.: Chicago at Los Angeles Rams (WXII, Peacock)
RUNNING
11:35 a.m.: Fifth Avenue Mile (USATF.TV)
SOCCER
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart at Eintracht Frankfurt (ESPN+)
11:30 a.m.: Premier, Liverpool at Leeds United (NBC Sports)
11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at VfL Bochum (ESPN+)
Noon: Serie A, Lazio at AC Milan (Paramount+)
1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Arminia Bielefeld at Borussia Monchengladbach (ESPN+)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at AC Roma (Paramount+)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at LAFC (ESPN+)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN+)
Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN3)
4 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)
WNBA
3 p.m.: Washington at Chicago (WXLV, ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Indiana at Minnesota (NBA)
9 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles (NBA)