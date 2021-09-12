 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Sunday, Sept. 12
ON THE AIR

Sports events on the air for Sunday, Sept. 12

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: Indy Lights, Portland Race 2 (Peacock)

2 p.m.: NHRA, Mopar Express Lane Nationals (FS1)

3:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Portland (WXII)

4 p.m.: IMSA Sportscar, Monterey Sports Car Championship (NBC Sports)

COLLEGES

Women’s soccer

1 p.m.: James Madison at High Point (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: North Carolina at Central Florida (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: Maryland at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

2 p.m.: Elon at American (ESPN+)

2 p.m.: South Florida at Miami (ACC)

3 p.m.: N.C. State at Penn State (ACCNX)

3 p.m.: Florida State at Auburn (ESPNU)

5 p.m.: Virginia Tech at South Carolina (SEC)

7 p.m.: Campbell at UNCG (ESPN+)

Field hockey

Noon: James Madison at Wake Forest (ACC)

Volleyball

4 p.m.: UNCG at George Mason (ESPN+)

GOLF

3:30 p.m.: Champions, Charity Classic (Golf)

MLB

1:15 p.m.: Miami at Atlanta (Bally Sports Southeast)

2 p.m.: Boston at Chicago White Sox (TBS, Amazon)

5 p.m.: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers (MLB)

8 p.m.: New York Yankees at New York Mets (ESPN)

MOTORCYCLE RACING

3 p.m.: MotoAmerica (FS2)

NFL

1 p.m.: New York Jets at Carolina (WFMY)

1 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta (WGHP)

4:25 p.m.: Green Bay at New Orleans (WGHP)

4:25 p.m.: Cleveland at Kansas City (WFMY)

8:20 p.m.: Chicago at Los Angeles Rams (WXII, Peacock)

RUNNING

11:35 a.m.: Fifth Avenue Mile (USATF.TV)

SOCCER

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart at Eintracht Frankfurt (ESPN+)

11:30 a.m.: Premier, Liverpool at Leeds United (NBC Sports)

11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin at VfL Bochum (ESPN+)

Noon: Serie A, Lazio at AC Milan (Paramount+)

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Arminia Bielefeld at Borussia Monchengladbach (ESPN+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at AC Roma (Paramount+)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at LAFC (ESPN+)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN+)

Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN3)

4 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)

WNBA

3 p.m.: Washington at Chicago (WXLV, ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Indiana at Minnesota (NBA)

9 p.m.: Seattle at Los Angeles (NBA)

