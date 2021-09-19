Sports events on the air for Sunday, Sept. 19

ON THE AIR
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: GT World Challenge America (CBS Sports)
1:15 p.m.: Indy Lights, Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2 (Peacock)
3:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Monterey (WXII, Peacock)
BOXING
10 p.m.: Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (FS1)
COLLEGES
Men's soccer
7 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ACC)
Women's soccer
Noon: Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)
Noon: Penn State at Rutgers (Big Ten)
1 p.m.: UNCG at Liberty (ESPN+)
Field hockey
Noon: Massachusetts at Wake Forest (ACC)
Volleyball
1 p.m.: Stanford at Kentucky (SEC)
2 p.m.: Charlotte at Winthrop (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: Jackson State at Mississippi State (SEC)
GOLF
7 a.m.: European, Dutch Open (Golf)
3 p.m.: LPGA, Portland Classic (Golf)
6 p.m.: PGA, Fortinet Championship (Golf)
HORSE RACING
4:30 p.m.: Summer Stakes and Natalma Stakes (NBC Sports)
LACROSSE
Noon: Premier championship (WXII)
MLB
1 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati (TBS)
4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Texas, in progress (MLB)
4 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco (Bally Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York Mets (ESPN)
NFL
1 p.m.: New Orleans at Carolina (WGHP)
1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh (WFMY)
4:25 p.m.: Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers (WFMY)
8:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Baltimore (WXII, Peacock)
SOCCER
6:30 a.m.: Serie A, Sampdoria at Empoli (Paramount+)
9 a.m.: Series, Spezia at Venezia (Paramount+)
9 a.m.: Premier, Manchester United at West Ham United (NBC Sports)
9 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock)
9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer 04 Leverkusen at VfB Stuttgart (ESPN+)
11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund (ESPN+)
11:30 a.m.: Premier, Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur (Peacock)
Noon: Serie A, Cagliari at Lazio, AS Roma at Hellas Verona (Paramount+)
1 p.m.: MLS, Chicago Fire FC at CF Montréal (ESPN+)
1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at VfL Wolfsburg (ESPN+)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Juventus (CBS Sports, Paramount+)
4 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, LAFC at Portland Timbers (FS1)
8 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UNAL at CF Monterrey (FS2)
9 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps at Colorado Rapids (ESPN+)
SOFTBALL
Noon: Athletes Unlimited, Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish (FS1)
4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester (FS2)
TENNIS