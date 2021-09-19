 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Sunday, Sept. 19
ON THE AIR

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: GT World Challenge America (CBS Sports)

1:15 p.m.: Indy Lights, Grand Prix of Monterey Race 2 (Peacock)

3:30 p.m.: IndyCar, Grand Prix of Monterey (WXII, Peacock)

BOXING

10 p.m.: Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (FS1)

COLLEGES

Men's soccer

7 p.m.: Duke at North Carolina (ACC)

Women's soccer

Noon: Appalachian State at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

Noon: Penn State at Rutgers (Big Ten)

1 p.m.: UNCG at Liberty (ESPN+)

Field hockey

Noon: Massachusetts at Wake Forest (ACC)

Volleyball

1 p.m.: Stanford at Kentucky (SEC)

2 p.m.: Charlotte at Winthrop (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: Jackson State at Mississippi State (SEC)

GOLF

7 a.m.: European, Dutch Open (Golf)

3 p.m.: LPGA, Portland Classic (Golf)

6 p.m.: PGA, Fortinet Championship (Golf)

HORSE RACING

4:30 p.m.: Summer Stakes and Natalma Stakes (NBC Sports)

LACROSSE

Noon: Premier championship (WXII)

MLB

1 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at Cincinnati (TBS)

4 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Texas, in progress (MLB)

4 p.m.: Atlanta at San Francisco (Bally Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: Philadelphia at New York Mets (ESPN)

NFL

1 p.m.: New Orleans at Carolina (WGHP)

1 p.m.: Las Vegas at Pittsburgh (WFMY)

4:25 p.m.: Dallas at Los Angeles Chargers (WFMY)

8:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Baltimore (WXII, Peacock)

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Serie A, Sampdoria at Empoli (Paramount+)

9 a.m.: Series, Spezia at Venezia (Paramount+)

9 a.m.: Premier, Manchester United at West Ham United (NBC Sports)

9 a.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock)

9:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Bayer 04 Leverkusen at VfB Stuttgart (ESPN+)

11:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund (ESPN+)

11:30 a.m.: Premier, Chelsea at Tottenham Hotspur (Peacock)

Noon: Serie A, Cagliari at Lazio, AS Roma at Hellas Verona (Paramount+)

1 p.m.: MLS, Chicago Fire FC at CF Montréal (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Eintracht Frankfurt at VfL Wolfsburg (ESPN+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Juventus (CBS Sports, Paramount+)

4 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at Philadelphia Union (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, LAFC at Portland Timbers (FS1)

8 p.m.: Liga MX, Tigres UNAL at CF Monterrey (FS2)

9 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps at Colorado Rapids (ESPN+)

SOFTBALL

Noon: Athletes Unlimited, Team Ocasio vs. Team Jaquish (FS1)

4 p.m.: Athletes Unlimited, Team Osterman vs. Team Chidester (FS2)

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Luxembourg Open, Slovenia Open (Tennis)

WNBA

1 p.m.: Atlanta at Connecticut (NBA)

3 p.m.: Las Vegas at Phoenix (WXLV, ESPN3)

3 p.m.: Minnesota at Washington (ESPN3)

5 p.m.: Los Angeles at Dallas (NBA)

6 p.m.: Indiana at Chicago (CBS Sports)

