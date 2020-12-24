 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports events on the air for Thursday, Dec. 24
0 comments

Sports events on the air for Thursday, Dec. 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air listings logo sports

COLLEGES

Football

3:30 p.m.: New Mexico Bowl, Hawaii vs. Houston (ESPN)

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
College basketball's holiday blues: Some players can't go home amidst COVID-19 pandemic
ACCXtra | Greensboro ACC

College basketball's holiday blues: Some players can't go home amidst COVID-19 pandemic

  • 6 min to read

Not all Division I basketball players, including Duke's, will be home for Christmas as teams try to deal with demands of playing games to generate revenue during the pandemic. "We made a decision a long time ago that for mental health reasons — it may not be the best thing for basketball — that they need to go home and see their families," UNCG coach Wes Miller says.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News