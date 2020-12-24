Sports events on the air for Thursday, Dec. 24

COLLEGES
3:30 p.m.: New Mexico Bowl, Hawaii vs. Houston (ESPN)
College Football Playoff and bowl matchups with kickoff times and TV.
Students will be able to delay taking end-of-course tests.
The Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas will not be played this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but being picked to represent North Carolina s…
Not all Division I basketball players, including Duke's, will be home for Christmas as teams try to deal with demands of playing games to generate revenue during the pandemic. "We made a decision a long time ago that for mental health reasons — it may not be the best thing for basketball — that they need to go home and see their families," UNCG coach Wes Miller says.
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The High Point men's basketball team won big, 71-49, over William & Mary on Saturday.
What you need to know about Tuesday night's UNCG-A&T men's basketball game in Greensboro.
It didn’t take long for Appalachian State to find its quarterback for 2021.
The Tar Heels will meet Texas A&M, which believed it deserved a College Football Playoff berth.
The Aggies played without injured point guard Kam Langley, but still dominated the Pride, 91-45.
