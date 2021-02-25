 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Thursday, Feb. 25
ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

5 p.m.: West Virginia at Baylor (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Nebraska at Illinois (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Houston (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Washington at Arizona State (FS1)

9 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Boise State at San Diego State (FS1)

9 p.m.: Southern California at Colorado (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Northwestern at Minnesota (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: San Francisco at Brigham Young (CBS Sports)

10 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine (Fox Sports Southeast)

11 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona (FS1)

11 p.m.: Pacific at St. Mary's (ESPN2)

Women's basketball

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.C. State (Fox Sports South)

6 p.m.: Longwood at High Point (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina (ACCNX)

6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Clemson (ACC)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Miami (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: Kentucky at Georgia (SEC)

8 p.m.: Boston College at Syracuse (ACC)

9 p.m.: Arkansas at Auburn (SEC)

Baseball

4 p.m.: Virginia at North Carolina (ACCNX)

Men's soccer

6 p.m.: North Carolina at Liberty (ACCNX)

Volleyball

2 p.m.: Radford at High Point (ESPN+)

GOLF

10 a.m.: PGA, Puerto Rico Open (Golf)

1 p.m.: WGC, Workday Championship at The Concession (Golf)

8 p.m.: Gainbridge LPGA, recorded (Golf)

NBA

7 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia (TNT)

9:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Milwaukee (TNT)

NBA G LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Memphis vs. Santa Cruz (ESPN2)

NHL

7 p.m.: Carolina at Tampa Bay (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Nashville at Detroit (NHL)

TENNIS

1 a.m.: WTA, Adelaide International; ATP, Montpellier; ATP, Singapore Open (Tennis)

1 p.m.: ATP, Montpellier (Tennis)

11:30 p.m.: WTA, Adelaide International; ATP, Singapore Open (Tennis)

