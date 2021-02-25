Sports events on the air for Thursday, Feb. 25

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Men's basketball
5 p.m.: West Virginia at Baylor (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Iowa at Michigan (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Nebraska at Illinois (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Houston (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Washington at Arizona State (FS1)
9 p.m.: Ohio State at Michigan State (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Boise State at San Diego State (FS1)
9 p.m.: Southern California at Colorado (ESPN2)
9 p.m.: Oregon at Stanford (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Northwestern at Minnesota (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: San Francisco at Brigham Young (CBS Sports)
10 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine (Fox Sports Southeast)
11 p.m.: Washington State at Arizona (FS1)
11 p.m.: Pacific at St. Mary's (ESPN2)
Women's basketball
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at N.C. State (Fox Sports South)
6 p.m.: Longwood at High Point (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at North Carolina (ACCNX)
6 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Clemson (ACC)
7 p.m.: Wake Forest at Miami (ACCNX)
7 p.m.: Kentucky at Georgia (SEC)
8 p.m.: Boston College at Syracuse (ACC)
9 p.m.: Arkansas at Auburn (SEC)
Baseball
4 p.m.: Virginia at North Carolina (ACCNX)
Men's soccer
6 p.m.: North Carolina at Liberty (ACCNX)
Volleyball
2 p.m.: Radford at High Point (ESPN+)
GOLF
10 a.m.: PGA, Puerto Rico Open (Golf)
1 p.m.: WGC, Workday Championship at The Concession (Golf)
8 p.m.: Gainbridge LPGA, recorded (Golf)
NBA
7 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia (TNT)
9:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Milwaukee (TNT)
NBA G LEAGUE
3 p.m.: Memphis vs. Santa Cruz (ESPN2)
NHL
7 p.m.: Carolina at Tampa Bay (Fox Sports South)
7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Washington (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: Nashville at Detroit (NHL)
TENNIS
1 a.m.: WTA, Adelaide International; ATP, Montpellier; ATP, Singapore Open (Tennis)
1 p.m.: ATP, Montpellier (Tennis)
11:30 p.m.: WTA, Adelaide International; ATP, Singapore Open (Tennis)