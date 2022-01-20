Sports events on the air for Thursday, Jan. 20

COLLEGES
Men’s basketball
Noon: North Florida at Florida State (ACCNX)
7 p.m.: Chattanooga at UNCG, Appalachian State at Georgia State (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Charlotte at North Texas (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at James Madison (FloHoops.com)
7 p.m.: Purdue at Indiana (FS1)
7 p.m.: Southern Methodist at Memphis (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Belmont at Morehead State (ESPNews)
9 p.m.: Connecticut at Butler (FS1)
9 p.m.: Tulsa at Cincinnati (ESPNU)
11 p.m.: UCLA at Utah (FS1)
11 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford (ESPNU)
Women’s basketball
5 p.m.: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech (ESPNU)
6 p.m.: Virginia at North Carolina (ACCNX)
6 p.m.: Louisiana at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: North Texas at Charlotte (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Syracuse (ACC)
6 p.m.: Notre Dame at Boston College (Bally Sports South)
6 p.m.: Maryland at Ohio State (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: UNCG at East Tennessee State, Western Carolina at Chattanooga (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Clemson at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
7 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky (SEC)
7:30 p.m.: Louisville at N.C. State (ESPN)
8 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (ACC)
8 p.m.: Iowa at Minnesota (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Miami at Florida State (Bally Sports South)
9 p.m.: Arkansas at Alabama (SEC)
Wrestling
8 p.m.: Missouri at Oklahoma (Bally Sports Southeast)
GOLF
2 a.m.: European, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Golf)
11:30 a.m.: PGA, The American Express (ESPN+)
Noon: Latin America Amateur Championship (ESPN2)
Noon: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)
12:15 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, featured holes and featured groups (ESPN+)
1:30 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, marquee group (ESPN+)
3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express (Golf)
3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, featured holes and featured groups (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship (Golf)
2 a.m. Friday: European, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Golf)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas (TNT
10 p.m.: Indiana at Golden State (TNT)
NHL
7 p.m.: Washington at Boston (ESPN+, Hulu)
7 p.m.: Ottawa at Pittsburgh, Dallas at Buffalo, Columbus at Philadelphia (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Winnipeg at Nashville (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: Florida at Edmonton (ESPN+)
9:30 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Montreal at Vegas, San Jose at Seattle (ESPN+)
TENNIS