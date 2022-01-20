 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports events on the air for Thursday, Jan. 20
0 Comments
top story
ON THE AIR

Sports events on the air for Thursday, Jan. 20

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air web logo 042621

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

Noon: North Florida at Florida State (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: Chattanooga at UNCG, Appalachian State at Georgia State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Charlotte at North Texas (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at James Madison (FloHoops.com)

7 p.m.: Purdue at Indiana (FS1)

7 p.m.: Southern Methodist at Memphis (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Belmont at Morehead State (ESPNews)

9 p.m.: Connecticut at Butler (FS1)

9 p.m.: Tulsa at Cincinnati (ESPNU)

11 p.m.: UCLA at Utah (FS1)

11 p.m.: Arizona at Stanford (ESPNU)

Women’s basketball

5 p.m.: Southern Illinois-Edwardsville at Tennessee Tech (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: Virginia at North Carolina (ACCNX)

6 p.m.: Louisiana at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: North Texas at Charlotte (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Syracuse (ACC)

6 p.m.: Notre Dame at Boston College (Bally Sports South)

6 p.m.: Maryland at Ohio State (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: UNCG at East Tennessee State, Western Carolina at Chattanooga (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Clemson at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: Florida at Kentucky (SEC)

7:30 p.m.: Louisville at N.C. State (ESPN)

8 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (ACC)

8 p.m.: Iowa at Minnesota (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Miami at Florida State (Bally Sports South)

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

9 p.m.: Arkansas at Alabama (SEC)

Wrestling

8 p.m.: Missouri at Oklahoma (Bally Sports Southeast)

GOLF

2 a.m.: European, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Golf)

11:30 a.m.: PGA, The American Express (ESPN+)

Noon: Latin America Amateur Championship (ESPN2)

Noon: LPGA, Tournament of Champions (Golf)

12:15 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, featured holes and featured groups (ESPN+)

1:30 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, marquee group (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express (Golf)

3 p.m.: PGA, The American Express, featured holes and featured groups (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Champions, Mitsubishi Electric Championship (Golf)

2 a.m. Friday: European, Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship (Golf)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Dallas (TNT

10 p.m.: Indiana at Golden State (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m.: Washington at Boston (ESPN+, Hulu)

7 p.m.: Ottawa at Pittsburgh, Dallas at Buffalo, Columbus at Philadelphia (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Winnipeg at Nashville (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: Florida at Edmonton (ESPN+)

9:30 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Montreal at Vegas, San Jose at Seattle (ESPN+)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN+, ESPN3)

9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN+)

3 a.m. Friday: Australian Open (ESPN+)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Brawl breaks out between Cowboys, 49ers fans outside AT&T Stadium

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert