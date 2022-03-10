Sports events on the air for Thursday, March 10

COLLEGES
Men's basketball
11:30 a.m.: Big Ten, Indiana vs. Michigan (Big Ten)
Noon: ACC, Duke vs. Syracuse (ESPN)
Noon: SEC, Texas A&M vs. Florida (SEC)
Noon: Big East, Providence vs. Butler (FS1)
Noon: Atlantic 10, Fordham vs. George Mason (USA)
12:30 p.m.: Big 12, Texas Christian vs. Texas (ESPN2)
1 p.m.: American Athletic, East Carolina vs. Cincinnati (ESPNU)
2 p.m.: Big Ten, Iowa vs. Northwestern (Big Ten)
2:30 p.m.: ACC, Miami vs. Boston College (ESPN2)
2:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10, Saint Louis vs. La Salle (USA)
2:30 p.m.: SEC, LSU vs. Missouri (SEC)
2:30 p.m.: Big East, Marquette vs. Creighton (FS1)
3 p.m.: Mountain West, Boise State vs. Nevada (CBS Sports)
3 p.m.: Big 12, Kansas vs. West Virginia (ESPN)
3:30 p.m.: American Athletic, Wichita State vs. Tulsa (ESPNU)
5:30 p.m.: Mountain West, UNLV vs. Wyoming (CBS Sports)
6 p.m.: SEC, Mississippi State vs. South Carolina (SEC)
6 p.m.: Atlantic 10, George Washington vs. Massachusetts (USA)
6:30 p.m.: Big Ten, Maryland vs. Michigan State (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: ACC, Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Big East, Villanova vs. DePaul-St. John's winner (FS1)
7 p.m.: American Athletic, South Florida vs. Central Florida (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Big 12, Oklahoma vs. Baylor (ESPN)
8 p.m.: MEAC, Md.-Eastern Shore vs. N.C. Central (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: SEC, Alabama vs. Vanderbilt-Georgia winner (SEC)
8:30 p.m.: Atlantic 10, Richmond vs. Rhode Island (USA)
9 p.m.: Big Ten, Ohio State vs. Minnesota-Penn State winner (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Mountain West, Colorado State vs. Utah State (CBS Sports)
9:30 p.m.: ACC, North Carolina vs. Virginia-Louisville winner (ESPN)
9:30 p.m.: Big East, Connecticut vs. Georgetown-Seton Hall winner (FS1)
9:30 p.m.: Big 12, Texas Tech vs. Iowa State (ESPN2)
11:30 p.m.: Pac-12, Southern Cal vs. Washington-Utah winner (FS1)
11:30 p.m.: Mountain West, San Diego State vs. Fresno State (CBS Sports)
Women's basketball
9:30 p.m.: American Athletic final (ESPNU)
Women's lacrosse
6 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Duke (ACC)
Softball
6 p.m. Michigan State at UNCG (ESPN+)
GOLF
6:43 a.m.: PGA, The Players Championship expanded group coverage (ESPN+)
6:45 a.m.: PGA, The Players Championship main feed (ESPN+)
7:15 a.m.: PGA, The Players Championship, featured groups and featured holes (ESPN+)
7:45 a.m.: PGA, The Players Championship, marquee group (ESPN+)
Noon: PGA, The Players Championship (Golf)
Noon: PGA, The Players Championship, featured groups and featured holes (ESPN+)
12:30 a.m. Friday: LPGA, Honda Thailand (Golf)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Brooklyn at Philadelphia (TNT)
10 p.m.: Golden State at Denver (TNT)
NBA G LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Fort Wayne at Greensboro (ESPN+)
NHL
7 p.m.: Colorado at Carolina (Bally Sports South)
7 p.m.: Chicago at Boston, Arizona at Toronto, Seattle at Ottawa, Philadelphia at Florida, Winnipeg at New Jersey (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Vegas at Buffalo, Minnesota at Detroit (ESPN+, Hulu)
7:30 p.m.: Columbus at New York Islanders (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: New York Rangers at St. Louis (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: Anaheim at Nashville (ESPN+, Hulu)
9 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Calgary (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: San Jose at Los Angeles (ESPN+)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: Premier, Chelsea at Norwich City, Newcastle United at Southampton, Watford at Wolverhampton Wanderers (Peacock)
2:45 p.m.: Premier, Aston Villa at Leeds United (Peacock)