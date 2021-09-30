 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Thursday, Sept. 30
COLLEGES

Football

7:30 p.m.: Ark.-Pine Bluff at Prairie View A&M (ESPNU)

7:30 p.m.: Virginia at Miami (ESPN)

Women's soccer

7 p.m.: South Alabama at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Kentucky at Mississippi State (SEC)

8 p.m.: Penn State at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

FUTSAL

12:50 p.m.: FIFA World Cup (FS2)

GOLF

8 a.m.: European, Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (Golf)

4 p.m.: PGA, Sanderson Farms Championship (Golf)

MLB

1 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis (MLB)

7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Toronto (MLB, ESPN+)

7:15 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta (Bally Sports South)

10 p.m.: San Diego at Los Angeles Dodgers, in progress (MLB)

NFL

8:20 p.m.: Jacksonville at Cincinnati (NFL)

NHL PRESEASON

7:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston (TNT)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vegas (TNT)

10 p.m.: San Jose at Anaheim (ESPN+)

SOCCER

7:55 p.m.: CONCACAF League, Saprissa at Santa Lucía Cotzumalguapa (FS2)

10:05 p.m.: CONCACAF League, FC Motagua at CD Universitario (FS2)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Chicago Classic, San Diego Open, Sofia Open (Tennis)

WNBA PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Chicago at Connecticut (ESPN2, ESPN3)

10 p.m.: Phoenix at Las Vegas (ESPN2)

Breaking News