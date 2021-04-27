Sports events on the air for Tuesday, April 27

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Baseball
5 p.m.: N.C. State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: UNCG at High Point (ESPN+)
6 p.m.: Davidson at Wake Forest (ACCNX)
7 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Georgia (SEC)
GOLF
4 p.m.: Champions, PGA Professional Championship (Golf)
MLB
7 p.m.: Boston at New York Mets (ESPN)
7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta (Bally Sports Southeast Plus)
10 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona, in progress (MLB)
NBA
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte (NBA, Bally Sports Southeast)
9:30 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State (TNT)
NHL
7 p.m.: New York Islanders at Washington (NBC Sports)
8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Chicago (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: Carolina at Dallas (Bally Sports South)
SOCCER