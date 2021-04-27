 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, April 27
0 comments

Sports events on the air for Tuesday, April 27

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air web logo 042621

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Baseball

5 p.m.: N.C. State at Appalachian State (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: UNCG at High Point (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Davidson at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Georgia (SEC)

GOLF

4 p.m.: Champions, PGA Professional Championship (Golf)

MLB

7 p.m.: Boston at New York Mets (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at Atlanta (Bally Sports Southeast Plus)

10 p.m.: San Diego at Arizona, in progress (MLB)

NBA

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Charlotte (NBA, Bally Sports Southeast)

9:30 p.m.: Dallas at Golden State (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m.: New York Islanders at Washington (NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Chicago (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Carolina at Dallas (Bally Sports South)

SOCCER

3 p.m.: Champions League, Chelsea at Real Madrid (Paramount+, CBS Sports)

8 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League, Philadelphia Union at Atlanta United (FS1)

10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League, Cruz Azul at Toronto (FS1)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP, BMW Open and Estoril Open (Tennis)

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Falcons taking trade calls on Julio Jones ahead of NFL Draft

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News