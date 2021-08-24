 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, Aug. 24
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, Aug. 24

HOCKEY

2 p.m.: Women's IIHF, United States vs. ROC (NHL)

6 p.m.: Women's IIHF, Switzerland vs. Canada (NHL)

LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES

3 p.m.: New Jersey vs. Michigan-Texas loser (ESPN)

7:30 p.m.: New Hampshire vs. Oregon-South Dakota loser (ESPN)

MLB

3:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland (MLB)

7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Toronto (MLB)

7 p.m.: San Francisco at New York Mets (Amazon)

7:10 p.m.: Minnesota at Boston (ESPN+)

7:15 p.m.: New York Yankees at Atlanta (Bally Sports South)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego (ESPN)

PARALYMPICS

7 a.m.: Opening ceremony (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, track cycling (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

9 p.m.: MLS, All-Star Skills Challenge (FS1)

SURFING

2 p.m.: Tahiti Pro (FS2)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open qualifying (ESPNews, ESPN+)

Noon: ATP, Winston-Salem Open; WTA, Tennis in the Land (Tennis)

WNBA

7 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: Chicago at Atlanta, Las Vegas at Connecticut, Los Angeles at Washington (ESPN3)

7 p.m.: Chicago at Atlanta (Bally Sports Southeast)

