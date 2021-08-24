Sports events on the air for Tuesday, Aug. 24

ON THE AIR
HOCKEY
2 p.m.: Women's IIHF, United States vs. ROC (NHL)
6 p.m.: Women's IIHF, Switzerland vs. Canada (NHL)
LITTLE LEAGUE WORLD SERIES
3 p.m.: New Jersey vs. Michigan-Texas loser (ESPN)
7:30 p.m.: New Hampshire vs. Oregon-South Dakota loser (ESPN)
MLB
3:30 p.m.: Seattle at Oakland (MLB)
7 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Toronto (MLB)
7 p.m.: San Francisco at New York Mets (Amazon)
7:10 p.m.: Minnesota at Boston (ESPN+)
7:15 p.m.: New York Yankees at Atlanta (Bally Sports South)
10 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego (ESPN)
PARALYMPICS
7 a.m.: Opening ceremony (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Swimming, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, track cycling (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
9 p.m.: MLS, All-Star Skills Challenge (FS1)
SURFING
2 p.m.: Tahiti Pro (FS2)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open qualifying (ESPNews, ESPN+)
Noon: ATP, Winston-Salem Open; WTA, Tennis in the Land (Tennis)
WNBA
7 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: Chicago at Atlanta, Las Vegas at Connecticut, Los Angeles at Washington (ESPN3)
7 p.m.: Chicago at Atlanta (Bally Sports Southeast)