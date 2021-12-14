 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, Dec. 14
0 Comments

Sports events on the air for Tuesday, Dec. 14

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air web logo 042621

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6 p.m.: Southeastern Louisiana at Louisville (ACC)

7 p.m.: N.C. A&T at East Tennessee State, Miami (Ohio) at Clemson (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: UNCG at Towson (FloHoops.com)

7 p.m.: Furman at North Carolina (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: VMI at Wake Forest (Bally Sports Southeast, ACCNX)

7 p.m.: Northwestern State at LSU (SEC)

8 p.m.: S.C. State at Duke (ACC)

8 p.m.: UNC Asheville at Tenn.-Martin (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Arizona State at Creighton (FS1)

8 p.m.: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at Minnesota (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: North Alabama at Auburn (SEC)

9 p.m.: Ark.-Pine Bluff at Texas (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Alabama at Memphis (ESPN)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Golden State at New York (TNT)

10 p.m.: Phoenix at Portland (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m.: Vegas at Boston, Los Angeles at Tampa Bay, Ottawa at Florida, New Jersey at Philadelphia, Montreal at Pittsburgh (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: New York Islanders at Detroit (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Carolina at Minnesota (ESPN+, Hulu)

8 p.m.: Calgary at Nashville, Buffalo at Winnipeg (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: St. Louis at Dallas (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: New York Rangers at Colorado (ESPN+, Hulu)

9 p.m.: Toronto at Edmonton (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Columbus at Vancouver (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: Seattle at San Jose (ESPN+)

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, FC Bayern Munich at VfB Stuttgart (ESPN+)

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, VfL Bochum at Arminia Bielefeld, Hertha Berlin at 1. FSV Mainz 05, FC Cologne at VfL Wolfsburg (ESPN+)

2:30 p.m.: Premier, Manchester United at Brentford (Peacock)

2:45 p.m.: Premier, Aston Village at Norwich City (Peacock)

2:55 p.m.: Premier, Leeds United at Manchester City (NBC Sports, Peacock)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ATP, Rio Classic, Maia Open (Tennis)

4 p.m.: ATP, Rio Classic (Tennis)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

"It was very cool" Tom Brady on setting NFL completion record

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert