Sports events on the air for Tuesday, Feb. 2
ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

5 p.m.: Wake Forest at Notre Dame (ACC)

5 p.m.: Butler at Marquette (FS1)

6:30 p.m.: Purdue at Maryland (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Clemson (ACC)

7 p.m.: Baylor at Texas (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Tennessee at Mississippi (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: West Virginia at Iowa State (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Michigan State at Iowa (FS1)

7 p.m.: Georgia at Auburn (SEC)

7 p.m.: South Carolina State at N.C. Central (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Kansas State at Kansas (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Penn State at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Florida State at Boston College (ACC)

9 p.m.: Illinois at Indiana (ESPN or ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Kentucky at Missouri (ESPN or ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Mississippi State at Arkansas (SEC)

9 p.m.: Stanford at Southern California (FS1)

9 p.m.: UNLV at Nevada (CBS Sports)

9 p.m.: Dayton at Duquesne (ESPNU)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Brooklyn (TNT)

10 p.m.: Boston at Golden State (TNT)

NHL

6 p.m.: Buffalo at New York Islanders (NBC Sports)

7 p.m.: New Jersey at Pittsburgh (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Carolina at Chicago (Fox Sports South)

8:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Colorado (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Ottawa at Edmonton (ESPN+)

SOCCER

1 p.m.: Premier, Arsenal at Wolverhampton (NBC Sports)

1 p.m.: Premier, West Bromwich Albion at Sheffield United (Peacock)

3:15 p.m.: Premier, Southampton at Manchester United (NBC Sports)

3:15 p.m.: Premier, Crystal Palace at Newcastle United (Peacock)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ATP Cup, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy & Yarra Valley Classic (Tennis)

6:30 p.m.: ATP Cup, Murray River Open, Great Ocean Road Open, Gippsland Trophy, Yarra Valley Classic & Grampians Trophy (Tennis)

