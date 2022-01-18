 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, Jan. 18
0 Comments
top story

Sports events on the air for Tuesday, Jan. 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air web logo 042621

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

5 p.m.: Baylor at West Virginia (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Miami (ACC)

7 p.m.: Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Central Florida at East Carolina (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma (ESPN)

7 p.m.: South Carolina at Arkansas (SEC)

7 p.m.: Missouri at Mississippi (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: IUPUI at Ohio State (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Butler at Connecticut (FS1)

8 p.m.: South Florida at Houston (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: Duke at Florida State (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Clemson at Syracuse (ACC)

9 p.m.: Tennessee at Vanderbilt (SEC)

9 p.m.: Wisconsin at Northwestern (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas Tech (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Air Force at Boise State (CBS Sports)

11 p.m.: Utah State at Fresno State (CBS Sports)

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Women's basketball

2 p.m.: Duke at Miami (ACC)

5 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech (ACC)

6:30 p.m.: High Point at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)

NBA 

7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at New York (NBA)

10 p.m.: Detroit at Golden State (NBA)

NHL 

7 p.m.: Carolina at Boston (Bally Sports South)

7 p.m.: Buffalo at Ottawa, Winnipeg at Washington (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: New York Islanders at Philadelphia (ESPN+, Hulu)

8 p.m.: Vancouver at Nashville (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Montreal at Dallas (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: Florida at Calgary (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles (ESPN+)

SOCCER

3 p.m.: Premier, Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion (USA)

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Australian Open (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN+, ESPN3)

9 p.m.: Australian Open (ESPN2, ESPN+)

3 a.m. Wednesday: Australian Open (ESPN+)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert