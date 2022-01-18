Sports events on the air for Tuesday, Jan. 18

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Men's basketball
5 p.m.: Baylor at West Virginia (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: North Carolina at Miami (ACC)
7 p.m.: Davidson at Virginia Commonwealth (CBS Sports)
7 p.m.: Central Florida at East Carolina (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Kansas at Oklahoma (ESPN)
7 p.m.: South Carolina at Arkansas (SEC)
7 p.m.: Missouri at Mississippi (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Maryland at Michigan (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: IUPUI at Ohio State (Big Ten)
7 p.m.: Butler at Connecticut (FS1)
8 p.m.: South Florida at Houston (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: Duke at Florida State (ESPN)
9 p.m.: Clemson at Syracuse (ACC)
9 p.m.: Tennessee at Vanderbilt (SEC)
9 p.m.: Wisconsin at Northwestern (Big Ten)
9 p.m.: Iowa State at Texas Tech (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Air Force at Boise State (CBS Sports)
11 p.m.: Utah State at Fresno State (CBS Sports)
Women's basketball
2 p.m.: Duke at Miami (ACC)
5 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech (ACC)
6:30 p.m.: High Point at UNC Asheville (ESPN+)
NBA
7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at New York (NBA)
10 p.m.: Detroit at Golden State (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Carolina at Boston (Bally Sports South)
7 p.m.: Buffalo at Ottawa, Winnipeg at Washington (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: New York Islanders at Philadelphia (ESPN+, Hulu)
8 p.m.: Vancouver at Nashville (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: Montreal at Dallas (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: Florida at Calgary (ESPN+)
10:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Los Angeles (ESPN+)
SOCCER
3 p.m.: Premier, Chelsea at Brighton & Hove Albion (USA)