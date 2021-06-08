Sports events on the air for Tuesday, June 8

COLLEGES
NCAA softball tournament
7:30 p.m.: Women’s College World Series Game 1 (ESPN)
MLB
7 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay (FS1)
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (Bally Sports South)
10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego (MLB, ESPN+)
NBA PLAYOFFS
7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (TNT)
10 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Utah (TNT)
NHL PLAYOFFS
6:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Carolina (NBC Sports)
9 p.m.: Vegas at Colorado (NBC Sports)
TENNIS
6 a.m.: French Open (Tennis)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!