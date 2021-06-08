 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, June 8
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, June 8

COLLEGES

NCAA softball tournament

7:30 p.m.: Women’s College World Series Game 1 (ESPN)

MLB

7 p.m.: Washington at Tampa Bay (FS1)

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (Bally Sports South)

10 p.m.: Chicago Cubs at San Diego (MLB, ESPN+)

NBA PLAYOFFS

7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia (TNT)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Utah (TNT)

NHL PLAYOFFS

6:30 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Carolina (NBC Sports)

9 p.m.: Vegas at Colorado (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: French Open (Tennis)

