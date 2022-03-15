 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, March 15
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, March 15

BOWLING

8 p.m.: PBA World Series, Scorpion Championship (FS1)

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

6:40 p.m.: NCAA, Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (truTV) 

7 p.m.: NIT, Missouri State at Oklahoma (ESPN)

7 p.m.: NIT, Belmont at Vanderbilt (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: NIT, Princeton at Virginia Commonwealth (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: NIT, Oregon at Utah State (ESPN)

9 p.m.: NIT, Cleveland State at Xavier (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: NIT, Alcorn State at Texas A&M (ESPN2)

9:10 p.m.: NCAA, Wyoming vs. Indiana (truTV)

11 p.m.: NIT, Santa Clara at Washington State (ESPNU)

Baseball

4 p.m.: VMI at North Carolina, West Virginia at Duke (ACCNX)

4 p.m.: Appalachian State at N.C. A&T, Campbell at UNCG (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: Western Carolina at Wake Forest (ACCNX)

7 p.m.: Michigan at Vanderbilt (SEC)

7:30 p.m.: Air Force at Oklahoma (Bally Sports Southeast)

Softball

6 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at North Carolina (ACC)

NBA 

8 p.m.: Phoenix at New Orleans (NBA)

NBA G LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Greensboro at Grand Rapids (ESPN+)

NHL

7 p.m.: Anaheim at New York Rangers, New York Islanders at Washington, Dallas at Toronto, Arizona at Montreal (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Nashville, Vegas at Winnipeg (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Boston at Chicago (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: Detroit at Edmonton (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: New Jersey at Vancouver (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: Colorado at Los Angeles (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: Florida at San Jose (ESPN+, Hulu)

RODEO

8 p.m.: RodeoHouston (Bally Sports South)

SOCCER

8 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions League, New York City FC at Comunicaciones (FS2)

TENNIS

2 p.m.: BNP Paribas Open (Bally Sports South)

2 p.m.: BNP Paribas Open (Tennis)

