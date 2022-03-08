 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, March 8
0 Comments
top story

Sports events on the air for Tuesday, March 8

  • 0
on the air web logo 020722

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

2 p.m.: ACC first round, Boston College vs. Pittsburgh (ACC)

4:30 p.m.: ACC first round, N.C. State vs. Clemson (ACC)

5 p.m.: Atlantic Sun final, Jacksonville vs. Bellarmine (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: ACC first round, Georgia Tech vs. Louisville (ACC)

7 p.m.: CAA final, Delaware-Towson winner vs. UNC Wilmington-College of Charleston winner (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Horizon final, Cleveland State-Wright State winner vs. Purdue-Fort Wayne-Northern Kentucky winner (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Northeast final, Wagner vs. Bryant (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: West Coast final, Gonzaga-San Francisco winner vs. St. Mary's-Santa Clara winner (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Summit final, South Dakota-South Dakota State winner vs. Oral Roberts-North Dakota State winner (ESPN2)

Women's basketball

Noon: Horizon final, IUPUI-Oakland winner vs. Green Bay-Cleveland State winner (ESPNU)

2 p.m.: Summit final, South Dakota State-Oral Roberts winner vs. South Dakota-Kansas City winner (ESPNU)

4 p.m.: West Coast final, Brigham Young-Portland winner vs. Gonzaga-San Francisco winner (ESPNU)

Baseball

3 p.m.: N.C. State at UNCG (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: Central Michigan at N.C. A&T, Wake Forest at Coastal Carolina, High Point at UNC Asheville, North Carolina at Liberty (ESPN+)

4 p.m.: East Carolina at Virginia Tech, UMass.-Lowell at Duke (ACCNX)

6 p.m.: Appalachian State at Davidson (ESPN+)

Softball

4 p.m.: Boston College at UNCG (ESPN+)

5 p.m.: N.C. Central at N.C. State, Penn State at Duke (ACCNX)

NBA 

7 p.m.: Boston at Charlotte (Bally Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Memphis (TNT)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Golden State (TNT)

NBA G LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Greensboro at Westchester (ESPN+)

NHL

7 p.m.: Colorado at New Jersey, Vegas at Philadelphia, Florida at Pittsburgh (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Seattle at Toronto (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Arizona at Detroit (ESPN+, Hulu)

8 p.m.: New York Rangers at Minnesota, Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, Ottawa at St. Louis, Dallas at Nashville (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Chicago (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: Washington at Calgary (ESPN+)

RODEO

8 p.m.: RodeoHouston (Bally Sports South)

SOCCER

3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Inter Milan at Liverpool (WFMY)

3 p.m.: UEFA Champions, Salzburg at Bayern Munich (Paramount+) 

8 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, Comunicaciones at New York City FC (FS2)

10 p.m.: CONCACAF Champions, León at Seattle Sounders FC (FS2)

TENNIS

10:30 p.m.: Tie Break Tens (Tennis)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert