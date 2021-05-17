 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, May 18
0 comments

Sports events on the air for Tuesday, May 18

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air web logo 042621

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Baseball

4 p.m.: Duke at Davidson (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Wake Forest at Coastal Carolina (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: UNC-Wilmington at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at South Carolina (SEC+)

7 p.m.: Kansas at Missouri (SEC)

MLB

7:15 p.m.: New York Mets at Atlanta (Bally Sports South)

8 p.m.: New York Yankees at Texas (ESPN)

9:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Los Angeles Angels (ESPN+)

NBA

7:30 p.m. Play-In Tournament (Live) (TNT)

10 p.m. Play-In Tournament (Live) (TNT)

SOCCER

1 p.m.: Premier, Fulham at Manchester United (Peacock)

1 p.m.: Premier, Leeds United at Southampton (Peacock)

2 p.m.: Premier, Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion (Peacock)

2:30 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at SS Lazio (ESPN+)

3:10 p.m.: Premier, Leicester City at Chelsea (NBC Sports)

NHL

4 p.m.: Calgary at Vancouver (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Stanley Cup playoffs, New York Islanders at Pittsburgh (NBC Sports)

8 p.m.: Stanley Cup playoffs, Tampa Bay at Florida (CNBC)

10 p.m.: Stanley Cup playoffs, Minnesota at Vegas (NBC Sports)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP, Geneva Open, Lyon Open or Serbia Open (Tennis)

SURFING

8 p.m.: WSL Championship Tour (FS2)

WNBA

8 p.m.: Phoenix at Washington (ESPN2)

10 p.m.: Las Vegas at Seattle (ESPN2)

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News