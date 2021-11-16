 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, Nov. 16
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, Nov. 16

on the air web logo 042621

COLLEGES

Men’s basketball

6 p.m.: Southern California at Florida Gulf Coast (ESPNU)

6:30 p.m.: Howard at Villanova (FS2)

7 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at Duke (Bally Sports South, ACCNX)

7 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at Pittsburgh (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Mount St. Mary’s at Kentucky (SEC)

7 p.m.: Wright State at Purdue (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Creighton at Nebraska (FS1)

8 p.m.: High Point at Notre Dame (ACC)

8 p.m.: Virginia at Houston (ESPN)

8:30 p.m.: American at Georgetown (FS2)

9 p.m.: N.C. Central at Iowa (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Seton Hall at Michigan (FS1)

10 p.m.: Phil Knight Invitational, Brigham Young vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore. (ESPN)

Football

7 p.m.: Toledo at Ohio (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at Eastern Michigan (ESPN2)

8 p.m.: Bowling Green at Miami (Ohio) (ESPNU)

GOLF

10 a.m.: European, Hero Challenge (Golf)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Golden State at Brooklyn (TNT)

10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Utah (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m.: Nashville at Toronto, Ottawa at New Jersey, Montreal at New York Rangers, Calgary at Philadelphia, Buffalo at Pittsburgh (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: New York Islanders at Florida (ESPN+, Hulu)

8 p.m.: Arizona at St. Louis, San Jose at Minnesota, Edmonton at Winnipeg (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Detroit at Dallas (ESPN+, Hulu)

10 p.m.: Carolina at Vegas (Bally Sports South)

10 p.m.: Washington at Anaheim (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:45 p.m.: World Cup qualifier, Wales vs. Belgium (ESPN2)

2:45 p.m.: World Cup qualifier (selected), Finland vs. France, Netherlands vs. Norway (ESPN+)

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.: ATP, Nitto Finals (Tennis)

8 a.m.: ATP, Nitto Finals (Tennis)

12:30 p.m.: ATP, Nitto Finals (Tennis)

3 p.m.: Akron Finals, Nitto Finals (Tennis)

8:30 p.m.: WTA, Akron Finals (Tennis)

9 p.m.: WTT (NBC Sports)

