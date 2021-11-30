 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, Nov. 30
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, Nov. 30

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

5 p.m.: Saginaw Valley at Butler (FS1)

7 p.m.: Elon at UNCG (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Furman at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Old Dominion at East Carolina (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Presbyterian at Tennessee (SEC)

7 p.m.: Longwood at Georgetown (FS2)

7 p.m.: Maryland-Eastern Shore at Connecticut (CBS Sports)

7:30 p.m.: ACC-Big-10 Challenge Net Flex, Florida State at Purdue (ESPN)

9 p.m.: Northwestern at Wake Forest (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Clemson at Rutgers (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: North Dakota State at Creighton (FS2)

9 p.m.: Jackson State at Marquette (CBS Sports)

9:30 p.m.: ACC-Big-10 Challenge, Duke at Ohio State (ESPN)

Women's basketball

5 p.m.: High Point at Wofford (ESPN+)

NBA 

7:30 p.m.: New York at Brooklyn (TNT)

10 p.m.: Golden State at Phoenix (TNT)

NHL

7 p.m.: Detroit at Boston, Washington at Florida (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: San Jose at New Jersey (ESPN+, Hulu)

8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at St. Louis (ESPN+, Hulu)

8 p.m.: Columbus at Nashville, Arizona at Minnesota (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Carolina at Dallas (Bally Sports South)

10:30 p.m.: Anaheim at Los Angeles (ESPN+)

SOCCER

7:50 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup, Oman vs. Iran (FS2)

11:20 a.m.: FIFA Arab Cup, Bahrain vs. Qatar (FS2)

12:30 p.m.: Serie A, Venezia FC at Atalanta BC, UC Sampdoria at ACF Fiorentina (Paramount+)

1:50 p.m.: FIFA Arab Cup, Syria vs. UAE (FS2)

2:30 p.m.: Premier, Norwich City at Newcastle United (Peacock)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Juventus FC at US Salernitana 1919, Cagliari Calcio at Hellas Verona FC (Paramount+)

3:10 p.m.: Premier, Crystal Palace FC at Leeds United (NBC Sports)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC at New England Revolution (FS1)

4:50 a.m. Wednesday: FIFA Arab Cup, Sudan vs. Algeria (FS1)

TENNIS

10 a.m.: Davis Cup (CBS Sports)

