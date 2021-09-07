 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports events on the air for Tuesday, Sept. 7
0 Comments

Sports events on the air for Tuesday, Sept. 7

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air web logo 042621

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Men's soccer

2:30 p.m.: Cornell at High Point (ESPN+)

Volleyball

7 p.m.: N.C. Central at UNCG (ESPN+)

MLB

6:30 p.m.: New York Mets at Miami (FS1)

7:15 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta (Bally Sports South)

9:30 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland (MLB, Amazon)

10:10 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: FIFA World Cup qualifier, France vs. Finland (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: USL Championship, Hartford Athletic at Louisville City FC (ESPN2)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN+, ESPN3)

Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)

7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN)

WNBA

8 p.m.: Connecticut at Dallas (Amazon)

10 p.m.: Washington at Seattle (CBS Sports)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

If you want a Super Bowl, you'll need a premier quarterback

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
ACC leaders about to get Greensboro's full-court press
Sports

ACC leaders about to get Greensboro's full-court press

  • 7 min to read

On Wednesday, a group of civic and business leaders will meet with an Atlantic Coast Conference consultant who has been hired to consider whether the ACC should move its headquarters from Greensboro. Its hometown wants a fighting chance. 

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News