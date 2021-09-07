Sports events on the air for Tuesday, Sept. 7

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Men's soccer
2:30 p.m.: Cornell at High Point (ESPN+)
Volleyball
7 p.m.: N.C. Central at UNCG (ESPN+)
MLB
6:30 p.m.: New York Mets at Miami (FS1)
7:15 p.m.: Washington at Atlanta (Bally Sports South)
9:30 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Oakland (MLB, Amazon)
10:10 p.m.: Los Angeles Angels at San Diego (ESPN+)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: FIFA World Cup qualifier, France vs. Finland (ESPN2)
7 p.m.: USL Championship, Hartford Athletic at Louisville City FC (ESPN2)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN+, ESPN3)
Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)
7 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN)
WNBA
8 p.m.: Connecticut at Dallas (Amazon)
10 p.m.: Washington at Seattle (CBS Sports)