Sports events on the air for Wednesday, April 21

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Women's lacrosse
5 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at High Point (ESPN+)
Softball
1 p.m.: Furman at N.C. State, DH (ACCNX)
5 p.m.: East Carolina at UNCG (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Clemson at South Carolina (SEC)
7 p.m.: Louisville at Kentucky (ESPNU)
GOLF
6 p.m.: LPGA, LA Open (Golf)
MLB
1 p.m.: San Francisco at Philadelphia (MLB)
4 p.m.: Minnesota at Oakland, in progress (MLB)
6:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (ESPN+)
6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Yankees (Bally Sports South, ESPN)
NBA
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Philadelphia (NBA)
10 p.m.: Memphis at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)
NHL
7 p.m.: Nashville at Chicago (NBC Sports)
9:30 p.m.: San Jose at Vegas (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
12:30 p.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at AC Milan (ESPN+)
1 p.m.: Premier, Southampton at Totttenham Hotspur (Peacock)
2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, VfL Wolfsburg at VfB Stuttgart, Mainz at Werder Bremen (ESPN+)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Cagliari at Udinese (ESPN2)
2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at Bologna, Sampdoria at Crotone, Benevento at Genoa, Parma at Juventus, Inter Milan at Spezia (ESPN+)
3:15 p.m.: Premier, Manchester City at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)
10 p.m.: Liga MX, Guadalajara at Monterrey (FS1)
10 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup, OL Reign at Portland Thorns (CBS Sports)
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP, Barcelona Open, Serbia Open, and Stuttgart Open (Tennis)