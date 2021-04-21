 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Wednesday, April 21
ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Women's lacrosse

5 p.m.: Gardner-Webb at High Point (ESPN+)

Softball

1 p.m.: Furman at N.C. State, DH (ACCNX)

5 p.m.: East Carolina at UNCG (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Clemson at South Carolina (SEC)

7 p.m.: Louisville at Kentucky (ESPNU)

GOLF

6 p.m.: LPGA, LA Open (Golf)

MLB

1 p.m.: San Francisco at Philadelphia (MLB)

4 p.m.: Minnesota at Oakland, in progress (MLB)

6:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Cleveland (ESPN+)

6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Yankees (Bally Sports South, ESPN)

NBA

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Philadelphia (NBA)

10 p.m.: Memphis at Los Angeles Clippers (NBA)

NHL

7 p.m.: Nashville at Chicago (NBC Sports)

9:30 p.m.: San Jose at Vegas (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at AC Milan (ESPN+)

1 p.m.: Premier, Southampton at Totttenham Hotspur (Peacock)

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund, Borussia Monchengladbach at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, VfL Wolfsburg at VfB Stuttgart, Mainz at Werder Bremen (ESPN+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Cagliari at Udinese (ESPN2)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at Bologna, Sampdoria at Crotone, Benevento at Genoa, Parma at Juventus, Inter Milan at Spezia (ESPN+)

3:15 p.m.: Premier, Manchester City at Aston Villa (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Liga MX, Guadalajara at Monterrey (FS1)

10 p.m.: NWSL Challenge Cup, OL Reign at Portland Thorns (CBS Sports)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP, Barcelona Open, Serbia Open, and Stuttgart Open (Tennis)

