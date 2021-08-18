 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Wednesday, Aug. 18
ON THE AIR

Sports events on the air for Wednesday, Aug. 18

HOCKEY

2 p.m.: Women’s exhibition, ROC vs. United States (NHL)

7 p.m.: Women’s exhibition, Finland vs. Canada (NHL)

LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES

5 p.m.: Championship, Missouri-Oklahoma winner vs. Texas-Virginia winner (ESPN)

MLB

1 p.m.: Cleveland at Minnesota (MLB)

3:30 p.m.: New York Mets at San Francisco (Amazon)

4 p.m. New York Mets at San Francisco, in progress (MLB)

7 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami (Bally Sports South)

7 p.m.: Boston at New York Yankees (ESPN)

7:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis (ESPN+)

SOCCER

7 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC (Bally Sports Southeast)

7 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at New England Revolution (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, CF Montréal at FC Cincinnati, Chicago Fire FC at Inter Miami CF, New York City FC at Philadelphia Union (ESPN+)

7:50 p.m.: CONCACAF, Guápiles at Verdes (FS2)

8 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew at New York Red Bulls (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Women’s International Champions Cup, Barcelona at Olympique Lyonnais (ESPNU)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders FC at FC Dallas, Orlando City SC at Nashville SC, Portland Timbers at Sporting Kansas City (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps at Austin FC (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: MLS, Houston Dynamo FC at Real Salt Lake (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: CONCACAF, Marathón at Diriangen (FS2)

11 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Houston Dash at Portland Thorns FC (ESPN2)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Western & Southern Open (Tennis)

1 p.m.: Western & Southern Open (Bally Sports South)

WNBA

7 p.m.: Seattle at New York (CBS Sports)

