Sports events on the air for Wednesday, Aug. 18

HOCKEY
2 p.m.: Women’s exhibition, ROC vs. United States (NHL)
7 p.m.: Women’s exhibition, Finland vs. Canada (NHL)
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL WORLD SERIES
5 p.m.: Championship, Missouri-Oklahoma winner vs. Texas-Virginia winner (ESPN)
MLB
1 p.m.: Cleveland at Minnesota (MLB)
3:30 p.m.: New York Mets at San Francisco (Amazon)
4 p.m. New York Mets at San Francisco, in progress (MLB)
7 p.m.: Atlanta at Miami (Bally Sports South)
7 p.m.: Boston at New York Yankees (ESPN)
7:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at St. Louis (ESPN+)
SOCCER
7 p.m.: MLS, Toronto FC at Atlanta United FC (Bally Sports Southeast)
7 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at New England Revolution (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, CF Montréal at FC Cincinnati, Chicago Fire FC at Inter Miami CF, New York City FC at Philadelphia Union (ESPN+)
7:50 p.m.: CONCACAF, Guápiles at Verdes (FS2)
8 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew at New York Red Bulls (ESPN+)
8:30 p.m.: Women’s International Champions Cup, Barcelona at Olympique Lyonnais (ESPNU)
8:30 p.m.: MLS, Seattle Sounders FC at FC Dallas, Orlando City SC at Nashville SC, Portland Timbers at Sporting Kansas City (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: MLS, Vancouver Whitecaps at Austin FC (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: MLS, Houston Dynamo FC at Real Salt Lake (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: CONCACAF, Marathón at Diriangen (FS2)
11 p.m.: International Champions Cup, Houston Dash at Portland Thorns FC (ESPN2)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: Western & Southern Open (Tennis)
1 p.m.: Western & Southern Open (Bally Sports South)
WNBA
7 p.m.: Seattle at New York (CBS Sports)