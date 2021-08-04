Sports events on the air for Wednesday, Aug. 4

GOLF
2 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Amateur (Golf)
MLB
12:35 p.m.: Minnesota at Cincinnati (ESPN+)
3:30 p.m.: San Diego at Oakland (MLB, Amazon)
8 p.m.: Atlanta at St. Louis (Bally Sports South, ESPN)
11 p.m.: Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers, in progress (MLB)
NBA SUMMER LEAGUE
7 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Utah Jazz Blue (NBA)
8 p.m.: Miami vs. Golden State (ESPNU)
9 p.m.: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz White (NBA)
11 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA, ESPNU)
SOCCER
7 p.m.: MLS, Nashville SC at New England Revolution (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, DC United at Columbus Crew, Toronto FC at Philadelphia Union (ESPN+)
7:30 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United FC at CF Montréal (Bally Sports Southeast)
7:50 p.m.: CONCACAF League, C.D. FAS vs. Forge (FS2)
8 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC at Chicago Fire FC, FC Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls, Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC (ESPN+)
9 p.m.: MLS, Houston Dynamo FC at Austin FC (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: MLS, FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders FC (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: USL Championship, Phoenix Rising FC at Oakland Roots (ESPN2)
10:30 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, Sporting Kansas City at LAFC, San Jose Earthquakes at Portland Timbers (ESPN+)
TENNIS
2 p.m.: Citi Open and Silicon Valley Classic (Tennis)