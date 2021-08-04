 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Wednesday, Aug. 4
GOLF

2 p.m.: USGA, U.S. Amateur (Golf)

MLB

12:35 p.m.: Minnesota at Cincinnati (ESPN+)

3:30 p.m.: San Diego at Oakland (MLB, Amazon)

8 p.m.: Atlanta at St. Louis (Bally Sports South, ESPN)

11 p.m.: Houston at Los Angeles Dodgers, in progress (MLB)

NBA SUMMER LEAGUE

7 p.m.: San Antonio vs. Utah Jazz Blue (NBA)

8 p.m.: Miami vs. Golden State (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz White (NBA)

11 p.m.: Sacramento vs. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA, ESPNU)

SOCCER

7 p.m.: MLS, Nashville SC at New England Revolution (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, DC United at Columbus Crew, Toronto FC at Philadelphia Union (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United FC at CF Montréal (Bally Sports Southeast)

7:50 p.m.: CONCACAF League, C.D. FAS vs. Forge (FS2)

8 p.m.: MLS, New York City FC at Chicago Fire FC, FC Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls, Inter Miami CF at Orlando City SC (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: MLS, Houston Dynamo FC at Austin FC (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: MLS, FC Dallas at Seattle Sounders FC (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: USL Championship, Phoenix Rising FC at Oakland Roots (ESPN2)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at LA Galaxy, Sporting Kansas City at LAFC, San Jose Earthquakes at Portland Timbers (ESPN+)

TENNIS

2 p.m.: Citi Open and Silicon Valley Classic (Tennis)

