 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by High Point University
Sports events on the air for Wednesday, Dec. 22
0 Comments

Sports events on the air for Wednesday, Dec. 22

  • 0
on the air web logo 042621

COLLEGES

Football

8 p.m.: Armed Forces Bowl, Missouri vs. Army (ESPN)

Men’s basketball

1 p.m.: Texas A&M at Notre Dame (ACC)

1 p.m.: Johnson & Wales at Davidson (ESPN+)

3 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic, Liberty vs. Northern Iowa (ESPNU)

5:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic, Wyoming vs. Stanford (ESPNU)

6 p.m.: Murray State at Auburn (SEC)

6 p.m.: Western Kentucky at Kentucky (ESPN)

7 p.m.: Northern Kentucky at Indiana (Big Ten)

7 p.m.: Arizona at Tennessee (ESPN2)

7:30 p.m.: Kennesaw State at Nebraska (ESPNU)

8 p.m.: Clemson at Virginia (ACC)

8 p.m.: Lipscomb at LSU (SEC)

9 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Missouri at Illinois (Big Ten)

9:30 p.m.: Diamond Head Classic, Brigham Young vs. South Florida (ESPNU)

Midnight: Diamond Head Classic, Vanderbilt vs. Hawaii (ESPN2)

Women’s basketball

2 p.m.: UNC Wilmington at UNCG (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at DePaul (FS1)

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

9:30 p.m.: The Battle, final (NBC Sports)

NBA

7:30 p.m.: Orlando at Atlanta (NBA)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento (NBA)

NBA G LEAGUE

2 p.m.: Winter Showcase, Texas vs. College Park (ESPNews)

3 p.m.: Winter Showcase, Greensboro vs. Iowa (NBA)

5 p.m.: Winter Showcase, teams TBD (ESPNews)

6 p.m.: Winter Showcase, Agua Caliente vs. Long Island (NBAGLeague.com)

8 p.m.: Winter Showcase, Lakeland vs. Salt Lake City (ESPN+)

9 p.m.: Winter Showcase, Cleveland vs. Stockton (NBAGLeague.com)

11 p.m.: Winter Showcase, Sioux Falls vs. Austin (ESPN+)

SOCCER

10:30 a.m.: Serie A, Bologna at Sassuolo, Lazio at Venezia (Paramount+)

12:30 p.m.: Serie A, Fiorentina at Hellas Verona, Torino at Inter Milan, Sampdoria at AS Roma (Paramount+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, AC Milan at Empoli, Spezia at Napoli (Paramount+)

2:45 p.m.: Carabao Cup, Chelsea at Brentford, Leicester City at Liverpool, West Ham United at Tottenham Hotspur (ESPN+)

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Battle of the Brits (Tennis)

1:30 p.m.: Battle of the Brits (Tennis)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady becomes first player in NFL history to feature in 15 Pro Bowls

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert