Sports events on the air for Wednesday, Jan. 20
ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Men's basketball

5 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia Tech (ACC)

6 p.m.: High Point at Longwood (ESPN+)

6 p.m.: Virginia Commonwealth at St. Bonaventure (CBS Sports)

7 p.m.: Wake Forest at North Carolina (ACC)

7 p.m.: Clemson at Georgia Tech (Fox Sports South)

7 p.m.: Kentucky at Georgia (SEC)

7 p.m.: Texas A&M at Vanderbilt (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Colorado at Washington (ESPNU)

9 p.m.: Northwestern at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

9 p.m.: Auburn at Arkansas (SEC)

9 p.m.: Cincinnati at Temple (ESPN2)

9 p.m.: Providence at Creighton (FS1)

11 p.m.: Fresno State at Boise State (FS1)

GOLF

5 p.m.: American Express Charity Challenge (Golf)

10:30 p.m.: European, Abu Dhabi Championship (Golf)

NBA

7:15 p.m.: Boston at Philadelphia (ESPN)

9:35 p.m.: Phoenix at Houston (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Edmonton at Toronto (NBC Sports)

9:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Anaheim (NBC Sports)

10 p.m.: Montreal at Vancouver (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Arizona at Vegas (ESPN+)

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, Cologne at Schalke 04 (ESPN+)

12:55 p.m.: Premier, Southampton at Leeds United (NBC Sports)

2:30 p.m.: Bundesliga, VfB Stuttgart at Arminia Bielefeld, Bayern Munich at Augsburg, Union Berlin at RB Leipzig, Eintracht Frankfurt at SC Freiburg (ESPN+)

2:50 p.m.: Serie A, Juventus at Napoli (ESPN2)

3:10 p.m.: Premier, Aston Villa at Manchester City (NBC Sports)

7:55 p.m.: CONCACAF, Deportivo Saprissa at Arcahaie (FS2)

10:05 p.m.: CONCACAF, Liga Deportivo Alajuelense at CD Olimpia (FS2)

