Sports events on the air for Wednesday, June 23
COLLEGES

College World Series

7 p.m.: Vanderbilt vs. Stanford (ESPN)

MLB

1 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at Pittsburgh (MLB)

3:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Arizona (MLB)

7 p.m.: Atlanta at New York Mets (Bally Sports South)

7 p.m.: Boston at Tampa Bay (MLB)

7:10 p.m.: Toronto at Miami (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego (ESPN)

NBA PLAYOFS

8:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Milwaukee (TNT)

NHL PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Tampa Bay at New York Islanders (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

Noon: UEFA Euro 2020, Spain vs. Slovakia (ESPN)

Noon: UEFA Euro 2020, Poland vs. Sweden (ESPN2)

3 p.m.: UEFA Euro 2020, France vs. Portugal (ESPN)

3 p.m.: UEFA Euro 2020, Hungary vs. Germany (ESPN2)

7 p.m.: MLS, New York Red Bulls at New England Revolution (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Atlanta United FC at New York City FC (Bally Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Columbus Crew at Philadelphia Union (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: MLS, D.C. United at CF Montréal, FC Cincinnati at Chicago Fire FC, Austin FC at Minnesota United FC (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Portland Timbers at Houston Dynamo FC, Toronto FC at Nashville SC, Colorado Rapids at Sporting Kansas City (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at Seattle Sounders (ESPN+)

10:30 p.m.: MLS, FC Dallas at Los Angeles FC, LA Galaxy at Vancouver Whitecaps (ESPN+)

TENNIS

6 a.m.: AEGON International, Mallorca Open, Bad Homburg Open (Tennis)

6 a.m.: Wimbledon qualifying (ESPN+)

