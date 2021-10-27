 Skip to main content
Sports events on the air for Wednesday, Oct. 27
Sports events on the air for Wednesday, Oct. 27

BASEBALL

8:09 p.m.: World Series, Atlanta at Houston (WGHP)

COLLEGES

Golf

3 p.m.: East Lake Cup (Golf)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Kentucky at Tennessee (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Indiana (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Missouri at Arkansas (SEC)

8 p.m.: Texas Tech at Kansas State (ESPNU)

GOLF

10 a.m.: Women’s European, Dubai Moonlight Classic (Golf)

MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: PFL championship (ESPN2)

NBA

7 p.m.: Charlotte at Orlando (Bally Sports Southeast)

7:30 p.m.: Atlanta at New Orleans (ESPN)

10:05 p.m.: Memphis at Portland (ESPN)

NHL

7 p.m.: Boston at Florida (NHL)

7 p.m.: Detroit at Washington (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Toronto at Chicago (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: Vegas at Dallas (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Philadelphia at Edmonton (TNT)

SOCCER

12:30 p.m.: Serie A, Sassuolo at Juventus, Atalanta at Sampdoria, Hellas Verona at Udinese (Paramount+)

2:45 p.m.: Serie A, AS Roma at Cagliari, Inter Milan at Empoli, Fiorentina at Lazio (Paramount+)

7 p.m.: MLS, Colorado Rapids at New England Revolution (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Inter Miami CF at Atlanta United FC (Bally Sports South, ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: MLS, Orlando City SC at Columbus Crew, New York Red Bulls at DC United, Nashville SC at FC Cincinnati, Chicago Fire FC at New York City FC, Philadelphia Union at Toronto FC (ESPN+)

7:30 p.m.: Canadian Championship semifinal, CF Montréal at Forge FC (FS2)

8 p.m.: MLS, Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas (ESPN+)

8:30 p.m.: MLS, Los Angeles Galaxy at Sporting Kansas City (FS1)

10 p.m.: MLS, San Jose Earthquakes at Portland Timbers, Minnesota United FC at Vancouver Whitecaps (ESPN+)

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Erste Bank Open, St. Petersburg Open, Courmayeur Open (Tennis)

