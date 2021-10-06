Sports events on the air for Wednesday, Oct. 6

ON THE AIR
COLLEGES
Golf
4:30 p.m.: Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Golf)
Men's soccer
7 p.m.: USC Upstate at High Point (ESPN+)
7 p.m.: Georgetown at Seton Hall (FS1)
Volleyball
6 p.m.: Mississippi State at Kentucky (ESPNU)
7 p.m.: Iowa at Wisconsin (Big Ten)
8 p.m.: Florida State at Miami (ACC)
8 p.m.: Missouri at LSU (SEC)
MLB PLAYOFFS
8:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers (TBS)
NBA PRESEASON
6 p.m.: Los Angeles at Phoenix (NBA)
8:30 p.m.: Utah at Dallas (NBA)
NHL PRESEASON
7 p.m.: Washington at Boston (NHL)
7 p.m.: New Jersey at New York (ESPN+)
8 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota, Calgary at Winnipeg (ESPN+)
10 p.m.: Los Angeles at Anaheim (ESPN+)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League, Spain vs. Italy (ESPN2)
6 p.m.: Canadian Premier, Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC (FS2)
9 p.m.: Canadian Premier, FC Edmonton at Pacific FC (FS2)
TENNIS
2 p.m.: WTA, BNP Paribas Open (Tennis)
WNBA PLAYOFFS
8 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago (ESPN)
10 p.m.: Las Vegas at Phoenix (ESPN)