 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports events on the air for Wednesday, Oct. 6
0 Comments
top story

Sports events on the air for Wednesday, Oct. 6

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air web logo 042621

ON THE AIR

COLLEGES

Golf

4:30 p.m.: Blessings Collegiate Invitational (Golf)

Men's soccer

7 p.m.: USC Upstate at High Point (ESPN+)

7 p.m.: Georgetown at Seton Hall (FS1)

Volleyball

6 p.m.: Mississippi State at Kentucky (ESPNU)

7 p.m.: Iowa at Wisconsin (Big Ten)

8 p.m.: Florida State at Miami (ACC)

8 p.m.: Missouri at LSU (SEC)

MLB PLAYOFFS

8:10 p.m.: St. Louis at Los Angeles Dodgers (TBS)

NBA PRESEASON

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

6 p.m.: Los Angeles at Phoenix (NBA)

8:30 p.m.: Utah at Dallas (NBA)

NHL PRESEASON

7 p.m.: Washington at Boston (NHL)

7 p.m.: New Jersey at New York (ESPN+)

8 p.m.: St. Louis at Minnesota, Calgary at Winnipeg (ESPN+)

10 p.m.: Los Angeles at Anaheim (ESPN+)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League, Spain vs. Italy (ESPN2)

6 p.m.: Canadian Premier, Forge FC at HFX Wanderers FC (FS2)

9 p.m.: Canadian Premier, FC Edmonton at Pacific FC (FS2)

TENNIS

2 p.m.: WTA, BNP Paribas Open (Tennis)

WNBA PLAYOFFS

8 p.m.: Connecticut at Chicago (ESPN)

10 p.m.: Las Vegas at Phoenix (ESPN)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Brazilian soccer player charged with attempted murder after kicking referee

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News