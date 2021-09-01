Sports events on the air for Wednesday, Sept. 1

COLLEGES
Football
7:30 p.m.: Jacksonville State at Ala.-Birmingham (ESPN)
Volleyball
8 p.m.: Texas at Minnesota (Big Ten)
GOLF
3 p.m.: PGA, Tour Championship Charity Challenge (Golf)
MLB
7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels (MLB)
9:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco (Amazon)
10 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, in progress (MLB)
10 p.m.: Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers (Bally Sports South)
PARALYMPICS
9 p.m.: Track and field, road cycling, wheelchair tennis (NBC Sports)
3 a.m. Thursday: Swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, road cycling (NBC Sports)
SOCCER
2:30 p.m.: FIFA World Cup qualifier, Norway vs. Netherlands (ESPN2)
TENNIS
11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN+, ESPN3)
Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)