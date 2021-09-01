 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sports events on the air for Wednesday, Sept. 1
0 Comments
ON THE AIR

Sports events on the air for Wednesday, Sept. 1

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
on the air web logo 042621

COLLEGES

Football

7:30 p.m.: Jacksonville State at Ala.-Birmingham (ESPN)

Volleyball

8 p.m.: Texas at Minnesota (Big Ten)

GOLF

3 p.m.: PGA, Tour Championship Charity Challenge (Golf)

MLB

7 p.m.: New York Yankees at Los Angeles Angels (MLB)

9:45 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco (Amazon)

10 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Francisco, in progress (MLB)

10 p.m.: Atlanta at Los Angeles Dodgers (Bally Sports South)

PARALYMPICS

9 p.m.: Track and field, road cycling, wheelchair tennis (NBC Sports)

3 a.m. Thursday: Swimming, track and field, wheelchair basketball, road cycling (NBC Sports)

SOCCER

2:30 p.m.: FIFA World Cup qualifier, Norway vs. Netherlands (ESPN2)

TENNIS

11 a.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN+, ESPN3)

Noon: U.S. Open (ESPN, ESPN3)

6 p.m.: U.S. Open (ESPN2)

0 Comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News