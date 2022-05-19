 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring sports all-conference teams

  • 0
HSExtra-sports.jpg

We will update this list as more conferences announce their teams.

MID-STATE 3-A

Baseball

Atkins: Jackson Lackey, Marcello Ricigliano, Kadynce Watson, Jimmy Wormack.

Dudley: Savoi Edwards, Sam Francis, Hueston Gorham, Antonio Lee.

Eastern Guilford: Jase Brooks, Brennan Fleming, Gavin Fleming, Avery Pinnix, Jonathan Sendziak, Kacey Taylor.

High Point Central: Alex Cook, Robert Hays.

Northeast Guilford: Isaiah Brown, Zach Younts.

Rockingham County: Dominick Hawkins, Ayden Johnson, Mason Lynch, Cody Peters, Hunter Thomas, Israel Zarate.

Smith: Jahkeese Bethea.

People are also reading…

Southern Guilford: Jodan Saunders.

Player of the year: Ayden Johnson (Rockingham County).

Pitcher of the year: Jonathan Sendziak (Eastern Guilford).

Coach of the year: Kevin Jones (Eastern Guilford).

Boys golf

High Point Central: Hunter Busick, Davis DeLille, Riley Johnson, Adam Peacock, Ian White.

Rockingham County: Blaine Clayton, Luke Crouse, Zach Guill, Colby Gunter, Isaiah Valdez, Ryder Wilmouth.

Smith: Sirr Hill.

Player of the year: Davis DeLille (High Point Central).

Coach of the year: Mike Williams (Rockingham County).

Softball

Atkins: Alex Austin, Alannah Mahavong, Zia Smith.

Dudley: Alexis Cunningham, Ivy Veyney, Ashlee Williams.

Eastern Guilford: Jasmin Mack, Taylor Mitchell, Kam Permar, Hannah Smith, Kara Stroud.

High Point Central: J'Niyah Irvin, Jayah Shannon.

Rockingham County: Chloe Hershman, Shaelyn Leonard, Blaklea Neal, Olivia Rebb, Paydon Reynolds, Lily Strittmatter.

Smith: Kiran Khan, Shaquira Little.

Southern Guilford: Kenly Brown, Naomi Hunt, Avery Lowe, Ashlyn Pegram.

Player of the year: Jasmin Mack (Eastern Guilford).

Pitcher of the year: Blaklea Neal (Rockingham County).

Coach of the year: Scott Isley (Rockingham County).

Boys tennis

Atkins: Owen Anderson, Kathan Gandhi, Priyansh Kansara, James Patrick Merriam, Ashvath Ramesh.

High Point Central: Beck Dallas, Slade Howell, Harry Lawson, Phillip Sojka.

Northeast Guilford: Jenna Perdue.

Rockingham County: Taft Harrell, Luis Hildenbrand, Ross Jones, Jacob Shreve..

Smith: David Ajqui-Diaz, Nick Rcom, Emmanuel Reyes Molina.

Player of the year: Taft Harrell (Rockingham County).

Coach of the year: Keith Mason (Atkins).

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

High school playoff scoreboard

High school playoff scoreboard

NCHSAA playoff pairings for boys and girls lacrosse and boys tennis, and NCISAA playoff pairings for baseball, boys and girls lacrosse, girls soccer, softball and boys tennis.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

US Soccer reaches equal pay agreement for men and women

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert