Stick it to Hunger charity lacrosse event returns

The 13th annual Stick it to Hunger Charity Lacrosse Classic is Saturday and Sunday at Ivey M. Redmon Sports Complex in Kernersville.

The annual event, which is organized and hosted by the Triad Blackhawks lacrosse club, receives donations of nonperishable food from each participant and donates all net revenues to local charities. The Blackhawks are teaming with the Salvation Army to collect food for distribution to various food banks.

East Forsyth High School and the Alamance Spartans Lacrosse Club have participated in the event every year since its inception. Southwest Guilford High School has won the championship for donated food the last seven years.

After a record 10 tons of nonperishable food were collected during the 2019 event, the format had to be modified into a food drive because of the COVID-19 pandemic and organizer still collected nearly 5 tons of nonperishable food.

“We are excited to see participation in the Hunger Games return to pre-COVID levels, which will boost our impact on the community,” tournament director Hugh Fiery said in a news release.

This year’s Hunger Games feature high school and adult teams and players from across the state. Approximately twenty-four teams and close to 500 players are expected to participate, with adult men playing Saturday and high school boys playing Sunday.

Admission is free for spectators, who are encouraged to drop by, make a food donation and enjoy a day of exciting lacrosse. More information can be found at www.triadblackhawks.com.