It’s not hard to imagine a crystal clear fall day in October with the leaves changing colors around Bowman Gray Stadium, maybe with the roar of engines in the stadium’s 72nd racing season.
This year’s racing season in Winston-Salem hasn’t started because of the coronavirus pandemic and Gov. Roy Cooper’s restrictions. But its window could be different given that Winston-Salem State's football program will not be using the stadium after the CIAA suspended the fall sports schedule.
Gray Garrison, the Bowman Gray Stadium racing promoter whose family own the series, didn’t say no when asked whether the racing season could go through October and into November.
He didn’t say yes, either.
“We are going to get together with the city and see where we are after the latest announcement,” Garrison said about Cooper's expected announcement this week regarding Phase Two and the cap of 25 people at outdoor gatherings. “He’s got a tough decision to make, and everything is kind of up in the air right now.”
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,827 new cases today and seven deaths Saturday. At least 87,528 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus, and 1,510 have died. Forsyth County has reported 3,731 cases and 40 deaths.
A normal summer of racing at Bowman Gray ends in mid- to late August, then WSSU takes over the facility for football games.
“I hated to hear about the student athletes at WSSU,” Garrison said. “Those kids work hard to be able to play a sport in college, and to have the rug pulled out from under them is tough. They have worked their whole lives to succeed as students and as athletes, so my heart goes out to them.”
Garrison wouldn't say that this is an opportunity for the racing series to go later than normal. If racing at Bowman Gray can start, Garrison said, he would discuss alternatives with city officials. One complication is that when WSSU students are on campus, starting Aug. 17, overflow parking near Bowman Gray Stadium would not be available.
“In the summer when the kids aren’t on campus there is more room and we utilize the parking area over at the Anderson Center as well, so WSSU has been very good to us when we’ve had the racing in the summers,” Garrison said. “So that would create some problems in terms of spacing with the limited parking.”
Ben Rowe, the assistant city manager of Winston-Salem, wrote via email that the lease with Winston-Salem Speedway Inc. runs from March 1 through Aug. 31. Racing after Aug. 31 would need approval, Rowe wrote.
Since there has been no racing at the stadium, the city has not required payments from Winston-Salem Speedway Inc.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.