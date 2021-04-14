Summerfield's Elissa Cunane and Elizabeth Kitley invited to USA Basketball camp

Summerfield's Elissa Cunane and Elizabeth Kitley have accepted invitations to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Women's AmeriCup Team trials Sunday through April 21 in Columbia, S.C.

Cunane and Kitley are among 20 players who will be competing for 12 spots on the team that will playin the 2021 AmeriCup from June 11-19 in Puerto Rico.

Cunane, a 6-foot-5 junior center at N.C. State, was named second-team All-America by The Associated Press after averaging 16.3 points and 8.3 rebounds per game this season. Kitley, a 6-5 sophomore center at Virginia Tech, was an honorable-mention All-America selection after averaging 18.2 points and 10.4 rebounds.

N.C. State sophomore wing Jakia Brown-Turner also has accepted an invitation to the AmeriCup team trials. Dawn Staley (South Carolina) will serve as head coach of the team, and she will be assisted by Adia Barnes (Arizona) and Jennifer Rizzotti (USA National Team).

