Summerfield's Elissa Cunane awaits WNBA draft

With an outstanding basketball career at N.C. State in the books, Summerfield‘s Elissa Cunane begins her WNBA career Monday night when the league holds its annual draft.

The 6-foot-5 center from Northern Guilford High School is projected as a first-round pick in virtually every mock draft, with some having her drafted as high as No. 5. Cunane is one of 12 prospects who were invited to attend the draft in New York City.

Here are Cunane’s college resumé and what some WNBA analysts have to say about her pro potential:

HONORS

• Three-time All-American.

• Three-time All-ACC.

• Two-time ACC Tournament Most Valuable Player.

• Two-time ACC All-Academic.

BY THE NUMBERS (career averages)

• 14.8 points per game.

• 7.9 rebounds per game.

• 54.0 percent field-goal shooting.

• 80.2 percent free-throw shooting.

• Finished fifth in rebounds (986), sixth in points (1,855), seventh in double-doubles (34), eighth in blocks (114) and ninth in field goals made (648) in Wolfpack history.

WHAT THEY’RE PROJECTING AND SAYING

No. 5, to New York Liberty

“Cunane ... made 112 3-pointers, shooting 41.1% from behind the arc. The Liberty went for a center in free agency, getting Stefanie Dolson, 30, who is coming off a championship season with Chicago. But adding more size with Cunane, who has shown offensive versatility, makes sense, too.” — Mechelle Voepel, at ESPN.com

No. 6, to Indiana Fever

“Given the fact that they just traded their starting center, the Fever will certainly look for a new one with one of their first-round picks. … The N.C. State post player has great footwork and a nice touch around the basket. She has the most range of any post player in this draft. However, if she’s going to stick, she needs to be much more assertive.” — Adam Miller, at WINSIDR

No. 9, to Los Angeles Sparks

“The Sparks made a major free-agency move by signing Liz Cambage this offseason, but there isn’t much depth behind her in terms of pure centers. This is where Cunane could be a real asset. She probably isn’t going to light up the scoreboard or be on a “SportsCenter” Top 10, but she would a serviceable big who would run the floor well, make good reads and defend well in Latricia Trammell’s system.” — Chantel Jennings, at The Athletic

No. 11, to Las Vegas Aces

“With Liz Cambage's departure in the offseason, the Aces are in need of some frontcourt depth and could look to Cunane. The three-time All-American needs to improve her physicality, but she's skilled, can get up and down the floor and has shown some promise as a 3-point threat in limited attempts. She could end up being a good fit for new head coach Becky Hammon's more modern style.” — Jack Maloney, at CBSSports.com

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.