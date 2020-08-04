The Sun Belt Conference is standing pat on its football season for now.
The conference announced Tuesday that member schools will still play an eight-game conference schedule and will be allowed to fill as many of its four typical nonconference slots as possible.
The season is scheduled to begin Labor Day weekend, which starts Sept. 5.
“Sun Belt member institutions have focused since June on a safe return to athletic activities,” the conference said in a news release. “We believe this timetable will allow for the healthy integration of the entire campus community for each Sun Belt member.”
This decision comes after all of the Power Five conferences have opted to modify their seasons. The Big 12 announced Monday that its teams will play nine conferences games and one nonconference game.
Last month, the ACC said it’s schools will play 10 conference games and one nonconference game. The Big Ten, the Southeastern Conference and the Pac-12 have all decided on conference-only seasons.
Now Appalachian State has clearance to fill its two canceled nonconference games, which became casualties of tweaks made by other conferences.
The Big Ten’s choice to go with conference-only matchups kiboshed App State’s trip to play Wisconsin on Sept. 19. And the MEAC’s cancellation of fall sports eliminated App State’s planned football home opener against Morgan State on Sept. 5.
As it stands, App State still has two nonconference games listed on the schedule: At Wake Forest on Sept. 11 and hosting Massachusetts on Sept. 26.
The Sun Belt was dealt a shot last week, when the SEC followed the Big Ten’s decision to play a conference-only schedule.
According to Kara Richey of KFIN radio in Jonesboro, Ark., that resulted in a loss of $11.1 million for Sun Belt schools in guarantee games. UL-Monroe, who was to play Arkansas and Georgia this season, took the bulk of the hit: The WarHawks were set to make $3.2 million from those two games.
The Sun Belt also said its conference title game, which pits the winners of the East and West divisions, will still be held Dec. 5, but that could be adjusted, if necessary.
App State hosted and won the first two games of that championship, which debuted in 2018.
The conference will closely follow the different situations its member schools face and update plans as needed.
“The Sun Belt Conference will continue to monitor health trends across our communities,” according to the news release. “Sun Belt Presidents and Chancellors, Athletics Directors, the COVID-19 Advisory Panel, and medical advisors will continue to review data to ensure a safe return to activities and competition.
“Our data review will cross seven states and 12 counties and include, among other things, infection rates, hospitalization rates, local health directives, advancements in COVID-19 testing and campus, department and team health trends.”
